The Daily Explains: How do Evanston’s fast casual Latin American-inspired restaurants compare?

From large national chains to local gems, fast casual Latin American-inspired restaurants bring flavor and convenience to Evanston. The Daily dug into the numbers to show Northwestern students where they can satisfy their cravings for tacos, nachos and burritos galore.

What’s the closest to campus?

Six of Evanston’s seven Latin American-inspired fast casual restaurants are within a 15-minute walk south of The Rock. Taco Bell, Guzman y Gomez and Chipotle line Sherman Avenue, while La Concinita, Dos Bros and Big Wig Tacos are all within a few blocks from there.

Tomate Fresh Kitchen is the only store on the list that brings its Latin street food to North Campus.

First-year graduate student Leo McKenna (Weinberg ’25) said he frequents Dos Bros because of its proximity to campus when he’s looking for fuel in between classes.

Still, despite being farther away from South Campus, lacking in-house seating and having shorter opening hours, Tomate Fresh Kitchen wins for its quality, McKenna said.

“Tomate clears all of them, no question,” McKenna said. “The people there are awesome, and it seems like a great place for me to support. If Tomate was more accessible, I wouldn’t eat at the other places.”

What’s open the longest?

Taco Bell beats out the competition with 20 operating hours a day. Guzman y Gomez, also an international chain, trails just behind at 17 hours.

Big Wig is open past midnight, but its 1 a.m. closing doesn’t compare to Taco Bell’s 3 a.m. on weekdays and 4 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.

While Chipotle is Weinberg sophomore Lara Granja’s go-to for dinners, having late-night options is important to her, she said. Granja ventures to Taco Bell due to the lack of other restaurants open late at night close to campus.

“It’s a go-to spot because there’s nothing else across all cuisines,” Granja said. “You don’t really have other options in Evanston because nothing is open, unless you want to wait for a delivery service and pay that extra money.”

What’s the cheapest?

For three beef tacos with a soft flour tortilla and no add-ons, Taco Bell pulls ahead with a cost under $6 — almost half that of the next cheapest option.

The three other national chains, Guzman y Gomez, Dos Bros and Chipotle, charge around $11.45 for three beef tacos. The same order at Big Wig Tacos, La Concinita and Tomate Fresh Kitchen, which each operate in three, two and one locations respectively, averages a slightly pricier $13.65. La Concinita is the most expensive at $13.95.

McKenna said he appreciates Dos Bros because he gets more add-on topping options and “bang for your buck” than Chipotle. However, the higher price tag at La Concinita comes with more authentic and tasty Venezuelan-inspired food, he said.

“I love that they have a much wider variety of options,” McKenna said. “Their arepas are really great, and that’s a food I grew up eating.”

What’s the tastiest?

Looking at the Google Maps ratings, Taco Bell and Chipotle received ratings lower than four stars. The four national and international chains on the list averaged a rating of 3.78 stars.

On the other hand, Big Wig Tacos, La Concinita and Tomate Fresh Kitchen received an average rating of 4.47 stars.

While there’s something to be said for cheap meals, ratings reflect that quality may suffer on the budget. Smaller and more local establishments outperformed cheaper chains in terms of Google Maps ratings.

SESP junior Maddie Huang said that while she enjoys the food at Chipotle, both La Concinita and Tomate Fresh Kitchen have more variety of high-quality options.

“I’ve been trying to eat at more locally-owned restaurants or places that have better ingredients,” Huang said. “I really do value healthier eating choices or just better quality food, so I’m willing to spend more money.”

To wrap it up

Your best bet for fast casual Latin-inspired food depends on what matters most to you. Seekers of a late-night snack can find their fix at Taco Bell. Those looking for other cheap bites can go for national chains like Chipotle, Guzman y Gomez and Dos Bros. But, those willing to pay a slight premium will find higher-rated options at local restaurants, including Big Wig Tacos, La Concinita and Tomate Fresh Kitchen.

