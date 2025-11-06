Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

The Daily Explains: How do Evanston’s fast casual Latin American-inspired restaurants compare?

Illustration by Siri Reddy
For three beef tacos with a soft flour tortilla and no add-ons, Taco Bell pulls ahead and costs under $6 — almost half that of the next cheapest option.
Lauren Kee, Assistant Design Editor
November 6, 2025

From large national chains to local gems, fast casual Latin American-inspired restaurants bring flavor and convenience to Evanston. The Daily dug into the numbers to show Northwestern students where they can satisfy their cravings for tacos, nachos and burritos galore.

What’s the closest to campus?

Six of Evanston’s seven Latin American-inspired fast casual restaurants are within a 15-minute walk south of The Rock. Taco Bell, Guzman y Gomez and Chipotle line Sherman Avenue, while La Concinita, Dos Bros and Big Wig Tacos are all within a few blocks from there. 

Tomate Fresh Kitchen is the only store on the list that brings its Latin street food to North Campus. 

First-year graduate student Leo McKenna (Weinberg ’25) said he frequents Dos Bros because of its proximity to campus when he’s looking for fuel in between classes. 

Still, despite being farther away from South Campus, lacking in-house seating and having shorter opening hours, Tomate Fresh Kitchen wins for its quality, McKenna said.

“Tomate clears all of them, no question,” McKenna said. “The people there are awesome, and it seems like a great place for me to support. If Tomate was more accessible, I wouldn’t eat at the other places.”

What’s open the longest?

 

Taco Bell beats out the competition with 20 operating hours a day. Guzman y Gomez, also an international chain, trails just behind at 17 hours. 

Big Wig is open past midnight, but its 1 a.m. closing doesn’t compare to Taco Bell’s 3 a.m. on weekdays and 4 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.

While Chipotle is Weinberg sophomore Lara Granja’s go-to for dinners, having late-night options is important to her, she said. Granja ventures to Taco Bell due to the lack of other restaurants open late at night close to campus.

“It’s a go-to spot because there’s nothing else across all cuisines,” Granja said. “You don’t really have other options in Evanston because nothing is open, unless you want to wait for a delivery service and pay that extra money.”

What’s the cheapest?

For three beef tacos with a soft flour tortilla and no add-ons, Taco Bell pulls ahead with a cost  under $6 — almost half that of the next cheapest option.

The three other national chains, Guzman y Gomez, Dos Bros and Chipotle, charge around $11.45 for three beef tacos. The same order at Big Wig Tacos, La Concinita and Tomate Fresh Kitchen, which each operate in three, two and one locations respectively, averages a slightly pricier $13.65. La Concinita is the most expensive at $13.95.

McKenna said he appreciates Dos Bros because he gets more add-on topping options and “bang for your buck” than Chipotle. However, the higher price tag at La Concinita comes with more authentic and tasty Venezuelan-inspired food, he said. 

“I love that they have a much wider variety of options,” McKenna said. “Their arepas are really great, and that’s a food I grew up eating.” 

What’s the tastiest?

Looking at the Google Maps ratings, Taco Bell and Chipotle received ratings lower than four stars. The four national and international chains on the list averaged a rating of 3.78 stars.

On the other hand, Big Wig Tacos, La Concinita and Tomate Fresh Kitchen received an average rating of 4.47 stars.

While there’s something to be said for cheap meals, ratings reflect that quality may suffer on the budget. Smaller and more local establishments outperformed cheaper chains in terms of Google Maps ratings.

SESP junior Maddie Huang said that while she enjoys the food at Chipotle, both La Concinita and Tomate Fresh Kitchen have more variety of high-quality options.

“I’ve been trying to eat at more locally-owned restaurants or places that have better ingredients,” Huang said. “I really do value healthier eating choices or just better quality food, so I’m willing to spend more money.”

To wrap it up

Your best bet for fast casual Latin-inspired food depends on what matters most to you. Seekers of a late-night snack can find their fix at Taco Bell. Those looking for other cheap bites can go for national chains like Chipotle, Guzman y Gomez and Dos Bros. But, those willing to pay a slight premium will find higher-rated options at local restaurants, including Big Wig Tacos, La Concinita and Tomate Fresh Kitchen.

Email: [email protected]

X: @laurenhykee

Related Stories:

The Daily Explains: How do Evanston boba options stack up?

The Daily Explains: How do Evanston grocery stores compare?

All the coffee shops in Evanston that will mocha your day

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in City
Five people sit behind a dais.
Absent Salem and Opdycke, District 65 board narrows to final 2 school closure scenarios
Wildfire coach Matt Deutschman talks tactics with his team.
From soccer fields to sidewalks, Evanston families grapple with children’s exposure to federal immigration enforcement
A sign prohibiting federal immigration enforcement’s presence on the property hangs in a window.
‘We cannot be silent’: Evanston businesses stand up to ICE amid escalated enforcement
Federal immigration activity near local schools, in Evanston on Halloween sparked fear from members of the community.
ETHS community reacts to Halloween ICE arrests, campus lockdown with fear, anger
Hands holding a camera are centered in a purple partial-circle.
Five tips to effectively record federal immigration enforcement activity
A purple background with two red megaphones and green texting that reads “ICIRR.”
ICIRR ‘Eyes on ICE’ text network alerts community to verified federal immigration enforcement activity
More in Data Visualization
The Daily analyzed the H-1B’s impact in Evanston, based on petition data from USCIS’s H-1B Employer Data Hub for fiscal years 2020 through 2025.
By the numbers: H-1B usage in Evanston
This page will be updated with credible reports of federal immigration enforcement in the city, confirmed by local, state and federal officials as well as verified text alerts from the Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights.
Live: A map of ICE activity in Evanston
The Daily compared five grocery stores: Target, Whole Foods, Trader Joe's, Jewel Osco and D&amp;D Finer Foods.
The Daily Explains: How do Evanston grocery stores compare?
An illustration of a set of purple color-graded hands holding a photo promoting Northwestern’s sixth-place ranking and a set of green color-graded hands holding a photo of Scott Hall with a headline from The Daily Northwestern about NU’s increased ranking.
By the Numbers: Northwestern’s U.S. News & World Report ranking, by category
An illustration of stacks of cash between axes on a graph, on top of a blue background with question marks throughout.
By the Numbers: Student Activities Finance Committee’s club allocations, over the years
An illustration of three dining workers preparing food.
By the Numbers: Compass Group contracts in context
More in Latest Stories
Season 34 of Dancing With the Stars has taken the internet by storm. Rock &amp; Roll Hall of Fame Night proved to be a bit rocky with a questionable elimination and scores.
Reel Thoughts: Dancing with the Stars Rock & Roll night lives up to its name, and wait, why is Andy Richter still here?
“Christy” will be released in theaters Friday.
Reel Thoughts: Sydney Sweeney is a knockout in ‘Christy’
Senior forward Grace Sullivan led all Northwestern scorers Wednesday night.
Rapid Recap: Northwestern 67, IU-Indianapolis 64
Mary Beth Barone and Wally Baram are best known for their roles in the comedy drama series “Overcompensating.”
Actresses Mary Beth Barone and Wally Baram announced as A&O fall speakers
The storefront of the Perspective Gallery “Evil Flowers” exhibit opened Thursday.
Evanston’s Perspective Group and Photography Gallery powerfully exhibits flowers of Eden
Editorial: As members of the Evanston community, our immigration coverage cannot be passive
Editorial: As members of the Evanston community, our immigration coverage cannot be passive