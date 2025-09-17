The Daily Explains: How do Evanston grocery stores compare?

With the 2025-26 academic year in full swing, students have flocked back into Evanston — and many need convenient places to buy food. To help with the hunt, The Daily examined potential grocery store options near the Evanston campus, comparing commutes and prices.

What grocery stores are easiest to get to?

There are five grocery store options within a 25-minute walk from The Rock: D&D Finer Foods, Jewel-Osco, Target, Trader Joe’s and Whole Foods Market. D&D Finer Foods, located at 825 Noyes St., is the only nearby grocery store located north of The Rock. The remaining four grocery stores are located south of the Evanston campus.

Of these five, Target and Whole Foods Market are less than a 15-minute walk from The Rock. Whole Foods is the closest, with an 8-minute walk from The Rock.

Students also have the option to commute to grocery stores through Chicago Transit Authority buses and rail lines. D&D Finer Foods, Jewel-Osco and Trader Joe’s all have public transit options on Apple Maps.

Noyes Station is the closest Purple Line stop to D&D Finer Foods, while Dempster Station is closest to Trader Joe’s and Davis Station is closest to Whole Foods. For students opting to use public transit to visit a store, Ventra card fares are 75 cents.

While public transit options are available for all grocery stores analyzed, commute time using public transportation depends on specific hours.

What grocery stores are cheapest?

The Daily examined the price points of three grocery store items that students could purchase: seedless green grapes, flavored Greek yogurt and individually packaged energy bars. Since Trader Joe’s mainly works with private-label brands, the products analyzed at Trader Joe’s are unique to the chain. At the remaining four grocery stores, The Daily compared price points of Chobani’s 5.3-ounce fruit “on the bottom” Greek yogurt and individually packaged Clif Bars.

Seedless green grapes are cheapest at Target, with a price of $2.66 per pound, or $3.99 per one and a half pounds. Whole Foods sold grapes for the highest price at $4.99 per pound.

Trader Joe’s sold the cheapest flavored Greek yogurt and energy bars for 99 cents and $1.29, respectively. Although, it is important to note that the energy bar is produced by Trader Joe’s.

Out of the grocery stores that sold a 5.3-ounce container of Chobani’s “on-the-bottom” line of fruit-flavored Greek yogurt, Target had the lowest price at $1.29, while D&D Finer Foods had the highest price at $1.99.

For individually packaged Clif bars, Jewel-Osco sold them at the highest price point, $2.79.

Overall, Target and Trader Joe’s had the lowest prices across all three categories. However, Trader Joe’s is farther from campus, and would cost more for students who decide to commute using public transportation.

So, where to shop?

While identifying ideal grocery store options depends on various factors, students prioritizing grocery stores with the cheapest options may consider Trader Joe’s. Students wanting to shop at a grocery store closest to campus may consider Whole Foods as their preferred location. Lastly, students wanting a balance between short commute times and lower prices may consider Target as their primary store.

Email: [email protected]

Related Stories:

— Saving up this summer? Here are some student-friendly spending options for food, transport and more

— Council delays discussion on 1% municipal grocery tax to September

— After 49 years in Evanston, D&D Finer Foods owner reflects on his journey