All the coffee shops in Evanston that will mocha your day

Daily file photo by Rachel Schlueter
Visit these must-try coffeeshops for a sweet treat or a change of scenery when studying.
Beatrice Villaflor and Marisa Guerra Echeverria
August 26, 2025

Ready to start college off on a well-caffeinated foot? Besides student favorites like Starbucks and Bay Area-based chains Peet’s and Philz Coffee, there’s so much to discover within Evanston’s coffee scene. Here is a breakdown of Evanston’s top coffee shops, with vibes, locations and must-try orders included. 

Backlot Coffee: 2006 Central St.

Backlot is an independently owned community coffeehouse co-founded by Evanston resident John Kim. Backlot also has two locations in Chicago and a small cafe in Kresge Hall. Try the in-house pastries and specialty coffee. 

Brothers K Coffeehouse: 500 Main St.

With its festive red cloth trimmings and beautifully tiled floors, Brothers K is a cozy, “Luke’s Diner”-esque coffee shop located farther south from the University if you’re looking to delve deeper into the city. 

Colectivo Coffee: 716 Church St.

This Midwestern chain has captured the hearts, stomachs and wallets of many Northwestern students. Often packed on weekends and during finals, Colectivo provides a cozy study atmosphere while offering various pastries and eclectic seasonal lattes.

Cupitol Coffee & Eatery: 812 Grove St.

A more upscale option, this “all-day restaurant” provides a relaxed atmosphere that combines the bakery, restaurant and cafe experience into one. Its Evanston location is perfect for morning brunch with friends and a quick study session to follow.

Dollop Coffee & The Hoosier Mama Pie Company: 749 Chicago Ave. 

Dollop Coffee Co. is a roaster that began in Chicago’s Uptown neighborhood and now has 14 cafes. Enjoy your coffee with a slice of pie at this co-owned location with both indoor and outdoor seating options.  

Evanston Pour: 528 Dempster St. 

Euro-style coffeehouse by day and a cocktail lounge by night, this establishment features small bites and a variety of coffees and teas. For those looking to be productive, you’re out of luck, as there are limitations on laptop usage.

Newport Coffee House: 622 Davis St.

This chic, airy coffee house downtown is a go-to study spot for NU students. The ever-changing array of sweet and salty pastries is a must-try, and the oat maple cold brew is a personal favorite. 

Paris Baguette: 804 Davis St.  

The newest cafe in downtown Evanston, Paris Baguette is a multinational bakery chain known for Korean and French-inspired pastries. Featuring chargers and ample seating space, study here with roasted Lavazza coffee in hot, iced or frozen form.  

Patisserie Coralie: 600 Davis St.

The boutique French coffee shop is known for its sweet and savory pastries — the flavored macarons are a must-try! Visit the on-campus branch, Cafe Coralie, in the Pancoe-NSUHS Life Sciences Pavilion. 

Reprise Coffee Roasters: 710 Main St.

This Evanston favorite is known for its award-winning lattes and coffee. It also has a location, Cafe Bergson, on University Library’s second floor — perfect for study breaks. Their seasonal drinks and rosemary sea salt caramel latte are to die for. 

Email: [email protected] 

Email: [email protected] 

X: @Marisa_G_Ech

