A beginner’s guide to exploring Chicago neighborhoods

With busy academic schedules and time-consuming extracurriculars, it can be easy to stay on campus. However, Northwestern’s proximity — about two and a half miles — to Chicago’s city limit offers the chance to explore the windy city’s diverse options for food, sweet treats and study spots — perfect for a much-needed day trip or an off-campus study session.

The Loop

From Millennium Park to the Chicago Riverwalk, The Loop includes many of Chicago’s famous tourist sites. For a more unique experience than the average visitor, consider braving the cold to ice skate in front of The Bean during winter quarter, or stopping by the Christkindlmarket for shopping, food and hot chocolate before winter break.

Several art institutions here also offer discounts. The Art Institute of Chicago is free for undergraduate NU students, and the Lyric Opera of Chicago offers $20 student tickets. Although there are no student benefits, Broadway in Chicago offers different discounts throughout the year, like $25 tickets on the 25th day of the month.

South Loop

Home to Museum Campus, there’s plenty to do in the South Loop. While museum tickets can sometimes be pricey, the Adler Planetarium and the Field Museum offer free admission on Wednesdays, and this year, the Shedd Aquarium offers free admission on Tuesdays. All require proof of Illinois residency but accept valid college IDs for discounts.

However, make sure to plan ahead — reservations are required for these days and are often booked out early. This area also contains the Prairie District and Chicago Women’s Park and Gardens, perfect places to walk through and explore.

Chinatown

This lively neighborhood easily takes several hours to fully explore, making the hour-long Red Line trip from Evanston worth it. The main stretch is lined with two floors of restaurants, dessert shops and stores, selling everything from Korean skincare products to memorabilia.

Mango Mango Dessert, toward the end of the street, lives up to its name, offering mango-flavored desserts, like its mango shaved ice. Likewise, Matcha En offers a wide variety of desserts and drinks featuring matcha as well as a variety of other flavors.

Eating your way through Chinatown is a great way to sample what the neighborhood has to offer. If you’re dining on a budget, Xi’an Cuisine offers several dishes for as little as $10, and Zhangliang Malatang allows patrons to customize their soup and only charges based on the ingredients’ weight.

Argyle

Located right off the Red Line’s Argyle stop, Little Vietnam is about 30 minutes from campus. While there, stop at one of the many pho places like Tank Noodle or Miss Saigon. Afterwards, check out Chiu Quon Bakery, a cash-only Chinese bakery with a wide selection of affordable baked goods.

For a non-food-related activity, try thrifting at Village Discount Outlet. Even more thrifting opportunities await in Andersonville, which is located just a couple of streets north. While not technically in Little Vietnam, this neighborhood is home to cafes such as The Understudy and The Lost Hours, which serve as great study spots.

Wicker Park

Books, coffee and ice cream — a near-perfect combination that can be found in Wicker Park. Myopic Books holds four floors’ worth of old books and wooden bookshelves, and a new Barnes and Noble. Several coffeeshops such as The Wormhole Coffee line the streets, perfect when cafe-hopping while studying for exams. To finish off a day in Wicker Park, walk over to Eli’s Ark. It offers a sweet escape with ice cream scoops decorated to look like unicorns, bears and other animals.

Pilsen

Located southwest of the Loop off of the Pink Line, this neighborhood is best known for its street art. Walk through 16th Street and 18th Street to explore art made by local artists. Pilsen is also home to the National Museum of Mexican Art, which offers free admission and is open Tuesday through Sunday.

A nearby stop at 5 Rabinitos Resturante and Taqueria or Carnitos Don Pedro for authentic Mexican flavors. For dessert, check out Nevería El Sabor De México or La Michoacana Premium. There are also a number of coffee shops that double as study spots like Cafe Jumping Bean and Sleep Walk Chocolateria.

Lincoln Park

Located just north of the city center, Lincoln Park is a quiet escape from downtown Chicago. The neighborhood features several streets of restaurants, cafes and upscale shopping.

The park in the east includes the free Lincoln Park Zoo, as well as a beautiful collection of plants and flowers in the Lincoln Park Conservatory. A bridge in the park just south of the zoo offers views of the city skyline.

For late-night laughs, The Second City comedy club offers several shows throughout the week, with some costing as little as $10. Lincoln Park is also walking distance from the Gold Coast and located right off the Brown Line.

Email: [email protected]

Email: [email protected]

Related Stories:

— CTA unveils four newly renovated, ADA accessible Red Line stations

— Chicago’s summer events weave fashion into every scene

— A guide to Chicago: America’s third-largest city and your neighbor at Northwestern