Year in Review: Top Evanston stories from a year of transition

There’s never a dull moment in Evanston, and this year was no different. With a public heavily engaged in local policy, ever-evolving town-gown relations and elections on every level, there’s no shortage of nuance, debate and passion to engage with in Evanston.

Soon you’ll call this city home, so here’s four of Evanston’s top stories from the past year to catch you up to speed.

Elections in the rearview — and on the horizon

In April, Evanston hosted municipal elections for local offices. Mayor Daniel Biss was reelected over challenger Jeff Boarini, and the nine-member City Council welcomed three new faces. Five new members were also sworn in to Evanston’s two K-12 school boards.Evanston saw historic turnout in these elections, with 36% of registered voters casting a ballot for the mayoral race.

Shortly after, U.S. Rep. Jan Schakowsky (D-Evanston) and U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) announced they would not seek reelection in 2026, setting in motion a series of campaign announcements at every level of government.

Biss launched a bid for Schakowsky’s seat, confirming long-standing rumors that he would seek higher office. The mayor has since raked in endorsements from prominent local and national Democrats, including U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.).

Other front-runners in the crowded Democratic primary for Illinois’ 9th Congressional District include progressive content creator Kat Abughazaleh and State Sen. Laura Fine (D-Glenview).With Fine seeking a national office, Evanston’s representation in the State Senate is also up for grabs in 2026.

Local officials push back against federal policies

Ahead of President Donald Trump’s inauguration in January, local officials and advocates made efforts to protect the city’s immigrant population. In January, the city amended its Welcoming City Ordinance, enforcing the city’s withdrawal from civil federal deportation efforts.

The amended ordinance aligned the city with the 2017 Illinois TRUST Act. One of the Act’s notable features is a bar on sharing data with immigration officials, agencies or third parties intending to deport individuals residing in the U.S. illegally solely due to their immigration status.

A recent challenge to this policy emerged when the Evanston RoundTable reported that data from Evanston’s automatic license plate readers had been accessed by at least seven out-of-state agencies tracking license plates for immigration enforcement.

Since the report, Evanston Police Department Chief Schenita Stewart said EPD disabled the technology system’s nationwide search tool, blocking access to the city’s information outside of Illinois.

Buckling down on resistance to federal policies, City Council also passed the Health Data Protection Ordinance in June, prohibiting the city from providing federal or out-of-state actors with personal health data in the absence of a warrant.

Vision for the city’s future faces delays, backlash

The subject of countless city meetings, public hearings and feedback sessions, Envision Evanston 2045 seeks to overhaul the city’s zoning code and create a comprehensive vision for the future of Evanston.

The policy was first introduced in February 2024, and was originally slated to come before the City Council for a final vote in March of this year. However, Envision Evanston has met its fair share of road blocks on its way to the council chambers.

Community members and officials have been divided on the policy’s potential impacts to zoning, and many have spoken out against the policy’s scope and aggressive timeline. In response, the council voted in January to split the policy’s comprehensive plan and zoning code and consider each separately.

At the same meeting, the council voted to delay the policy’s timeline, asking the Land Use Commission to present final recommendations to the council on the comprehensive plan by February and on the zoning code by August.

As of July, the comprehensive plan is still being weighed by the council, and the zoning code has not yet been brought to a vote in the Land Use Commission, a signal that debate has only begun on this critical issue.

City government closes doors on long-standing civic center

City government recently moved into a new home in downtown Evanston, just blocks from Northwestern’s campus, but the decision to move was far from unanimous.

In April, the city completely relocated from the Lorraine H. Morton Civic Center at 2100 Ridge Ave. Now located at 909 Davis St., the Lorraine H. Morton City Hall is the new home to city operations, various public services and city council meetings.

This space is rented, and the city has signed onto a 15-year lease with the option to leave after seven.

Critics have called into question the fiscal responsibility of renting a new building downtown and raised issues of government transparency related to the contract. Proponents of the new location cite its proximity to public transit and central location.

The city will eventually have to select a permanent home and is exploring several options, including downtown properties — like the city-owned public library or 900 Clark Street development.

One thing is for certain, though: the city will not return to 2100 Ridge Ave. The council voted in March to eliminate that possibility in future discussions.

