Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Climate Action Evanston, Evanston Grows receive Sustainable Communities Grant

Photo courtesy of Evanston Grows
At one of Evanston Grow’s farm stands, Chef Nicole Henry of Chickey’s Kitchen Creations demonstrates how to zoodle zucchini.
Sarah Park, Reporter
November 6, 2025

Climate Action Evanston and Evanston Grows won the Sustainable Communities Grant — an environmental solution-based funding program from Northwestern and two other research groups — in September, receiving $2,500 each.

The money will go toward both nonprofits’ mission to make the city more sustainable, NU Director of Evanston Community Relations EL Da’ Sheon Nix said. The grant is backed by Northwestern’s Office of Neighborhood and Community Relations, UL Research Institutes and UL Standards & Engagement.

The grant comes at a time when sustainability efforts in Evanston are facing funding cuts, according to a memo presented to the Evanston Environment Board. The Sustain Evanston grant program, which has helped nearly 80 Evanston organizations implement energy-efficient practices over the last three years, may lose $200,000 in city funding, according to an Oct. 23 memo on Evanston’s proposed Fiscal Year 2026 budget. 

For Climate Action Evanston, which seeks to address the climate crisis by introducing sustainable practices into the community, these city budget cuts may mean less of their projects are being considered for municipal funding, according to Executive Director Jack Jordan (Weinberg ’22). Seeking funds for the Climate Action Coaching program, a peer-to-peer learning initiative focused on helping people incorporate renewable energy into their lives, will be more difficult if the city scales back its sustainability funds, Jordan added. 

“We support the community’s climate goals, so by funding not being allocated, that’s more actions that aren’t being taken this year,” he said.

Sustain Evanston’s budget cuts could also hurt programs that aim to make fresh food more accessible, causing concerns about public health, said Laurell Sims, executive director of Evanston Grows. Having sustainable communities means that people are healthy and nourished, she said.

Since Evanston Grows focuses on fresh produce accessibility, future grants the organization might have applied for may be shut down, Sims explained.

“A lot of organizations are having to tap into a much smaller pot to do all the work that we’re doing,” Sims said. “That’s why I think universities and individual donations really help us sustain our work.”

For Climate Action Evanston, the grant money will be used to kick off Evanston Litter League, a competition-based program that focuses on community cleanups, Jordan said. The league’s first litter cleanup event, called a “game,” will take place on Nov. 22, with students from Evanston Township High School and NU participating, he said.

In order to motivate students, student groups compete to get the most volunteers and pick up the most trash, Jordan said.

“We want climate solutions to be competitive,” Jordan said. “People should be thinking about how they’re the best at supporting the community.”

The Sustainable Communities Grant will allow Evanston Grows to increase its reach through its Evanston Grows farm stands, where the nonprofit gives out free fresh produce, Sims said. By using the money to pay for chef demonstrations, people can see how to cook, store and wash the produce they are given, she said.

Providing free produce is expensive because Evanston Grows has to buy seeds and farm machinery, Sims said. Support from the grant will help grow over 30,000 pounds of food for the farms they work with, she said.

“A big piece of why we do this work is to make sure that folks have access to fresh produce, which is often something that food pantries are not able to give because (their food) is not shelf stable,” Sims said. “For folks to know that they can come, no questions asked, helps create a more sustainable community.”

The Sustainable Communities Grant will double their funding next year, Nix said. NU’s Office of Neighborhood and Community Relations will contribute $5,000 and ULRI and ULSE together will give $5,000, he said. 

This means future recipients will receive a $5,000 grant instead of $2,500, Nix said. 

“We look to grow this program, increase impact (and) have more funding, so we can provide more or have more recipients every year going forward,” Nix said. 

Email: [email protected]  

Related Stories:

Best of Evanston: Climate Action Evanston spearheads local advocacy

Applications open for Sustainable Communities Grant Program

Sustain Evanston grants make businesses’ sustainable dreams a reality

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in City
A man speaks behind a podium.
Biss’ office sued by conservative nonprofit over records related to federal immigration enforcement activities
The new James Park pickleball courts with people standing on the right after playing a game of pickleball.
Evanston’s first dedicated pickleball courts are a net gain for avid players
A total of 21 candidates filed their petitions to compete for U.S. Rep. Jan Schakowsky’s (D-Evanston) congressional seat.
17 Democrats, 4 Republicans file for Illinois’ 9th Congressional District primaries
For three beef tacos with a soft flour tortilla and no add-ons, Taco Bell pulls ahead and costs under $6 — almost half that of the next cheapest option.
The Daily Explains: How do Evanston’s fast casual Latin American-inspired restaurants compare?
Five people sit behind a dais.
Absent Salem and Opdycke, District 65 board narrows to final 2 school closure scenarios
Wildfire coach Matt Deutschman talks tactics with his team.
From soccer fields to sidewalks, Evanston families grapple with children’s exposure to federal immigration enforcement
More in Latest Stories
Jim DeRogatis taught at Columbia College before joining the Medill School of Journalism.
Q&A: Medill Prof. Jim DeRogatis reflects on career, music criticism
A mariachi singer sings at The Rock.
Recaptured: Día de los Muertos Celebrations, Home Depot ICE Protests and PinkPantheress in concert
“Bugonia” marks the latest collaboration between director Yorgos Lanthimos and actress Emma Stone.
Reel Thoughts: ‘Bugonia’ is almost the film it wants to be
Coach Chris Collins used 23 unique lineups in Monday’s win over Mercyhurst.
Men’s Basketball: Visualizing Chris Collins’ dynamic rotations in season-opening win over Mercyhurst
Yes-sentials: Online modern romance? No, thanks
Yes-sentials: Online modern romance? No, thanks
Off the Record: Why is having a boyfriend becoming embarrassing?
Off the Record: Why is having a boyfriend becoming embarrassing?
More in Local
A sign prohibiting federal immigration enforcement’s presence on the property hangs in a window.
‘We cannot be silent’: Evanston businesses stand up to ICE amid escalated enforcement
Federal immigration activity near local schools, in Evanston on Halloween sparked fear from members of the community.
ETHS community reacts to Halloween ICE arrests, campus lockdown with fear, anger
Hands holding a camera are centered in a purple partial-circle.
Five tips to effectively record federal immigration enforcement activity
A purple background with two red megaphones and green texting that reads “ICIRR.”
ICIRR ‘Eyes on ICE’ text network alerts community to verified federal immigration enforcement activity
Senate Bill 2111 will provide $1.5 billion in funding for public transit throughout northern Illinois.
Illinois lawmakers pass $1.5 billion funding package to dodge public transit from cuts
Crowd of parents wait for school board meeting to start.
D65: Invest in Neighborhood Schools introduces alternative proposal to district’s school closure scenarios