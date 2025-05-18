Applications open for Sustainable Communities Grant Program

Applications have opened for the Sustainable Communities Grant Program, an initiative to fund community-led projects that address environmental challenges in Evanston and Skokie.

The program is a partnership between Northwestern’s Office of Neighborhood and Community Relations and UL Research Institutes, a nonprofit science safety organization based in Evanston.

The program will support projects including “energy reduction, water conservation, waste management (and) eliminating food insecurities,” its sponsors announced in a program overview distributed by the city Thursday.

Two awardees will receive $2,500 each for their projects.

“This partnership and this program will empower local organizations and communities to implement projects that promote environmental stewardship, resource efficiency and social equity,” EL Da’ Sheon Nix, NU’s director of Evanston community relations, said in a Northwestern Now article published Tuesday.

The application will close June 27.

