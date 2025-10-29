Women’s Basketball: Daily sports desk previews upcoming season

With Northwestern opening its season next Wednesday against IU Indianapolis, The Daily’s women’s basketball reporters previewed the upcoming campaign.

What is the biggest storyline of the upcoming season?

Andrew Little: Replacing Caileigh Walsh and Melannie Daley’s production

In recent seasons, the Wildcats leaned on Walsh and Daley as the team’s top scorers, as their veteran presence provided stability on offense. Senior forward Grace Sullivan is expected to assume a larger role after scoring 10.1 points per game in her first year with the ’Cats. Graduate student guard Tate Lash led Furman with 12.5 points per game last year and is another candidate to anchor the offense. Can her scoring translate to the Big Ten? This team could benefit from a fresh start after last year’s 9-18 record, but it remains to be seen who can lead the charge in a new-look lineup.

Audrey Pachuta: Is there any light at the end of the tunnel?

Over the last three seasons, the ’Cats have won just eight of their 54 total Big Ten contests. Of those 46 conference losses, 34 have come by double-digit margins. While coach Joe McKeown’s roster includes six new faces, there’s been no sweeping reform to make the case that this year will be any different. In the wake of the “Caitlin Clark effect” and the addition of powerhouses UCLA and USC last season, the Big Ten has consistently grown into the epitome of collegiate women’s basketball’s renaissance. In recent history, NU has shown that it doesn’t have what it takes to keep up.

Eli Kronenberg: Sammy White’s sport switch

The graduate student spent the previous four years as a mainstay of NU’s powerhouse lacrosse program, winning a national championship in 2023 and reaching the NCAA Tournament final the subsequent two years. White was key to that squad’s success, earning First Team All-Big Ten honors twice. Now, she is trading the Lake Show for the hardwood, joining McKeown’s squad for a final season in Evanston. The 5-foot-6 guard is the ultimate wildcard, having not played high-level basketball for four years, but it would be a remarkable story if she can carve out a role for an NU team in need of a spark.

Maya Heyman: Coach McKeown’s final season

It will be interesting to see how McKeown will fare in his last year coaching at NU. Despite being named Big Ten Coach of the Year in 2020 after his team posted a program-record 26 wins that season, McKeown’s squad has struggled the past few years, going under .500 the previous three. The team hopes to snap its streak of losing seasons, and McKeown hopes to cement his legacy as the greatest coach in NU women’s basketball history.

Which player is most likely to have a breakout season?

Andrew: Tayla Thomas

The sophomore forward appeared in 20 games in her first season with the ’Cats, backing up Walsh and Taylor Williams. With those two graduating, Thomas is poised for an increased role in NU’s frontcourt. The 2024 top-60 recruit flashed potential as a freshman in limited minutes, logging at least three rebounds in six games. At Big Ten Media Day, McKeown said he expects Thomas to be a “mainstay” in the post alongside Sullivan, a returning starter. It should not be a surprise if Thomas emerges as a staple of the starting lineup.

Audrey: Kat Righeimer

“I don’t know what’s so dang funny to you guys, but one thing I gotta say: I am now gonna give Kat her scholarship,” McKeown told his team on Jan. 27 as the locker room erupted with cheers. At the time, Righeimer had scored her first collegiate points just four days prior, shooting a perfect 3-of-3 from the field when her number was called against Illinois. She hit her season-highs in minutes, points, rebounds and assists in that contest, and she saw little action through the remainder of the season. But as I watched her in practice Tuesday, it seemed to me like she’s found her form in the offseason. The sophomore guard exuded confidence, guiding and cheering on some of her freshman counterparts as the team scrimmaged. I’m willing to hedge my bets on anyone formerly coached by Kobe Bryant, which Righeimer was until his death in 2020.

Eli: Casey Harter

It might seem silly to categorize NU’s minutes leader last season as a breakout contender, but the ’Cats will need Harter to turn her early-career promise into consistent scoring this season. The Harleysville, Pennsylvania native averaged 6.8 points and 2.5 rebounds per game last season in 34.4 minutes. Harter was NU’s most reliable three-point shooter, connecting on 35.9% of her threes on 2.9 attempts per game. With the team’s top scorers, Walsh and Daley both moving on, it’s Harter’s time to take up a larger role in the offense and increase her shooting volume.

Maya: Xamiya Walton

As a freshman, Walton made a statement. Now, with a year of experience under her belt, she has the opportunity to make even more of an impact. Appearing in all 27 games her first season, Walton showed flashes as a three-point shooter. With the graduation of Daley and Kyla Jones, Walton will likely see more playing time this season, and with her ability to shoot from beyond the arc, she could be a game-changer on the court this season.

Which x-factor quality will make or break NU’s season?

Andrew: Can the ’Cats improve their shooting efficiency?

The three-point line has never been a key component of McKeown’s recipe for success, but NU cannot afford to be the Big Ten’s worst shooting team again. At 28.6%, the ’Cats were the only team in the conference below a 30% three-point percentage last year. They also shot 66.9% from the free-throw line, the second-lowest rate in the Big Ten. If McKeown’s squad cannot lean on its post play as much as recent years without two of last season’s top scorers, Walsh and Williams, it has to pose a larger threat beyond the arc. Returners in the backcourt like Harter and Walton could provide just that.

Audrey: Will transfers make a dent for the second year in a row?

Amid a near repetition of a dismal 2023-24 campaign, transfer forwards Williams and Sullivan provided flashes of hope for an NU squad that struggled to find its footing last season. McKeown added former Furman guard Tate Lash and TCU forward DaiJa Turner this offseason. He’s excited about them. Last year, Lash averaged 12.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.7 assists in her fifth campaign with the Paladins. While Turner saw significantly less playing time on a TCU squad that competed in the Elite Eight round of March Madness, McKeown said he’s excited for the wisdom she brings to NU, having experienced a winning culture at her former school.

Eli: Can the freshman class hit the ground running?

McKeown turned overseas for his recruitment this cycle, bringing in an intriguing pair of Spaniards — freshman guard Amparo López and freshman forward Sandra Moreno. The international duo joins Staten Island native, freshman guard Angelina Hodgens in NU’s 2025 recruiting class, which will need to contribute early if the ’Cats hope to arrest their three-year malaise. The returning talent on this roster has largely yet to make a winning impact in the Big Ten, meaning there should be ample opportunities for any of the three to carve out significant minutes if they make an impression in practice.

Maya: Can the ’Cats maintain a lead and stay strong defensively in the fourth quarter?

The ability to perform in critical moments could make all the difference for the ’Cats this year. Their lack of ability to capitalize on leads cost the team significantly last year. The game against Michigan was a key example where the ’Cats had a lead going into the fourth quarter but were unable to pull out the win. Figuring out that fourth quarter could turn the tide this year, as NU needs to remain consistent with its strong defense throughout the entirety of the game.

Record prediction:

Andrew: 11-18 (4-14 Big Ten)

The ’Cats hope to conjure up some farewell tour magic in McKeown’s 40th and final season. They open the year with a manageable non-conference schedule. Missouri, Kansas, DePaul and Utah are vulnerable Power Five opponents, while frisky mid-majors Cleveland State and Abilene Christian also present early-season tests. NU’s Big Ten schedule gets challenging right away, facing Ohio State, Washington and No. 25 Iowa early, along with home bouts with No. 3 UCLA, No. 13 Michigan and No. 18 USC. Reliable scoring from Sullivan and a veteran backcourt raise this team’s floor, but a challenging Big Ten field makes an overall .500 record difficult to reach.

Audrey: 8-21 (2-16 Big Ten)

The ’Cats ended their 2024-25 campaign with a 9-20 record, including two forfeits incurred after they didn’t travel to Los Angeles to face UCLA and USC amid wildfires. Having spent two years as one of The Daily’s women’s basketball beat writers, I’m not convinced that this team is on any sort of upward trajectory. At the tail end of an illustrious coaching career that has spanned more than four decades and featured 777 wins, I’d be unbelievably surprised if McKeown retires with a winning record in his final season.

Eli: 9-20 (3-15 Big Ten)

NU has compiled an abysmal 8-46 record in Big Ten play over the last three seasons. And that was with Daley’s midrange prowess keeping the team afloat. While I hate to be the purveyor of doom, it’s difficult to see a path out of this rock-bottom era in McKeown’s final season. Sullivan and Lash will provide enough veteran savvy to avoid an even further downhill slump, but the Big Ten is only becoming more daunting as stars flock to the conference. Expect more of the same.

Maya: 10-19 (3-15 Big Ten)

Losing key players in Daley, Walsh and Williams will pose a scoring challenge for the ’Cats as they hope to improve their .310 record from last season. Combined with facing difficult Big Ten opponents like UCLA, who reached the Final Four last season, this year’s schedule will prove a difficult test for McKeown’s coaching prowess in his final season.

Email: [email protected]

X: @EliKronenberg

Email: [email protected]

X: @little_andrew_3

Email: [email protected]

X: @mayaheyman

Email: [email protected]

X: @AudreyPachuta

Related Stories:

— Women’s basketball: Northwestern remains in need of a fresh start

— Northwestern women’s basketball coach Joe McKeown set to retire after 2025-26 season

— Women’s Basketball: From Philadelphia to Evanston, Joe McKeown’s legacy amounts to more than just wins