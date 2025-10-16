EPL Board approves bylaws revisions, position elimination before discussing relationship with city

The Evanston Public Library Board of Trustees eliminated a union position and approved a new law firm to represent the library at a three-hour-long Wednesday meeting.

The board voted 8-1 to eliminate one safety monitor position, a job represented by AFSCME Local 1891, the union for city and library staff. The position has been vacant since August 2024, when the former safety monitor resigned, Library Director Yolande Wilburn said. Since then, other positions have helped cover the responsibilities of the position, she added.

Wilburn said the position is not the best use of resources because the library doesn’t need it anymore.

“In any organization, the integrity of our operations is not defined just by what we do, but by how we do it, especially when it comes to the people doing the work,” Board President Tracy Fulce said. “As trustees, our duty is not only to oversee policies and budgets, but to safeguard the conditions that allow staff to thrive and serve our community efficiently.”

Before voting against the elimination, Board member Esther Wallen expressed concern that if the position is removed, the library would not be able to budget for it again in the future if needed.

During public comment, Lorena Neal, the library’s union steward, said the union has documented numerous occasions since August 2024 when a safety or maintenance staff member was called to cover the duties of a safety monitor. Neal added that the union’s count did not match the library’s. Wilburn responded that EPL doesn’t count certain instances, such as a suspended person coming into the library, as a separate incident.

The board unanimously approved library engagement with Robbins Schwartz, Ltd. The library’s former firm also represented the city, which presented a conflict of interest, Board Treasurer Michelle Mills said.

Robbins Schwartz, Ltd will advise EPL on library governance, labor relations and statutory compliance, offering counsel with extensive experience working with public entities such as library districts.

Board members also unanimously approved revisions to the board’s bylaws to match state law Fulce said.

The primary revision to the bylaws clarified the authority of the library’s executive director under Illinois Library Law. This distinction was important, since there was confusion among the community on whether library employees reported to the city, Board member Victoria Shire said.

Illinois Library Law is “explicit” that library employees report to an executive director, Fulce emphasized.

Board members also discussed creating a human resources department for the library, separate from that of the city.

“It’s not a controversial idea for a library to have a separate HR,” Board Secretary Catie Huggins said.

These shifts are part of an ongoing discussion the board is having about separating from the city.

Mills explained that the next step for the board is to ask City Council for clear direction on the library building transfer.

“Under the state library law, the building can only be used for library purposes,” Mills said. “We believe that this is the best way for Evanston residents to get the value from the investment that Evanston residents have already made on this current building.”

The city offered the library a long-term lease, Mills added. The lease wouldn’t address issues regarding handling of library maintenance and operations, so a building transfer is preferable, she said.

If the library were to become a district entity, it would take on significant additional expenses, according to a cost analysis presentation by James Rachlin, an EPL consultant.

In addition, the library has current operating costs, outstanding capital costs and potential further capital costs to face. These include the cost of a library renovation, roof repairs and the assumption of city debt issued for EPL.

Still, the library has a relatively low tax rate in comparison to others in the area, and its services remain high quality, Rachlin said.

“Evanston residents deserve to have the library that we’re trying to build,” Mills said. “I hope that can be still at the center of everyone’s vision together for this.”

Email: [email protected]

X: @reganmichele215

Related Stories:

— Evanston Public Library debates potential split from city

— EPL Board discusses separation from city, passes 10% levy recommendation in light of financial uncertainty

— Evanston union workers flood EPL meeting, protest potential split from city