EPL Board discusses separation from city, passes 10% levy recommendation in light of financial uncertainty

The Evanston Public Library Board of Trustees unanimously passed a levy recommendation while financial uncertainties and lack of commitment from the city dominated much of the nearly two-hour-long Wednesday meeting.

Part of the library’s budget is made up of Illinois’ Personal Property Replacement Tax. The revenue collected by the state, paid to local governments and a proportionate share of this tax should be paid to the library by its municipality.

“EPL has received nothing to date,” Board Treasurer Michelle Mills said.

The library’s share of the tax should amount to about $300,000, according to Board President Tracy Fulce. In fact, the library currently pays the city about $300,000, she said.

To add to the library’s financial struggles, there is the cost of a roof replacement. The library’s roof — which is leaking — will cost an estimated $2.3 million to replace.

Based on a 2014 Memorandum of Understanding, the city will split this cost with the library. In this case, both the city and the library will pay $1,555,000 in 2026 for the roof replacement.

However, Fulce said it is unclear if the city will commit to paying its share. The city could exclude it from its budget and decide not to pay for half of the new roof, she said.

“We’re in a position where we’re kind of relying on a promise, and I’m not sure how I feel about that,” Board member Esther Wallen said.

If the library were to separate from the city officially, it would be the “ideal situation,” Wilburn said. However, then the city could drop the $1,555,000 for roof replacement from their budget, she said.

Although the situation has not been on a council agenda yet, Wilburn said that discussions with the city manager have led her to believe that Evanston does not want the library to separate.

The city’s employee union, AFSCME Local 1891, which includes library staff, protested the idea of a split from the city in August.

As the meeting crept toward its end, the board deliberated over the levy recommendation.

Both Mills and Fulce advocated for a 10% levy increase, though Fulce also said that she didn’t feel completely confident in it.

“There are lots of up in the air components that make it difficult to make wise decisions for our community,” Fulce said.

Still, Mills urged the board not to abstain from the vote. She said that it was a tough decision that everyone needed to make and that it would be “potentially not fair” for members to abstain rather than vote no.

The motion will be presented to city council between the end of October and early November.

The unanimous vote for the levy will ensure the library’s stability but also allow flexibility in the future, Mills said.

“The bigger story needs to be that this is our library,” Mills said.

