‘Not just a place of books’: Evanston Public Library debates potential split from city

On a quiet Sunday afternoon, families with strollers and Northwestern students in purple sweatshirts filtered through the doors of Evanston Public Library’s main branch at 1703 Orrington Ave.

From behind the stacks, a debate over EPL spilled into public view. In August, members of AFSCME Local 1891, the city employees’ union that includes library staff, protested against the library’s potential break from city oversight.

As EPL weighs becoming an independent library district, leaders have said the autonomy could give them more control over facilities and finances.

“It’s not just a place of books,” EPL Board of Trustees President Tracy Fulce said. “The modern age requires much more of us than we previously needed.”

In 2024, EPL logged more than 440,000 visits and hosted programs for all ages with over 20,000 attendees ranging from puzzle swaps to language classes, drawing everyone from children to seniors. The library has also served as a heating and cooling center and provided access to services such as vaccinations, Fulce said.

But the potential split has also sparked concerns about costs, labor protections and new risks for taxpayers.

A split on the table

A roof replacement looms with a $1.9 million price tag, alongside an estimated $19 million in extensive renovations to the library’s main building.

The city currently owns the main building, meaning EPL is unable to borrow against the property.

“We have not yet gotten to the place where we fully have landed on an intergovernmental agreement with the city and a lease arrangement,” Fulce said.

There is also debate about whether EPL is obligated to pay for the building’s maintenance and repairs in its entirety. Based on a 2014 Memorandum of Understanding, the city and library have a “shared responsibility” for the costs of maintaining library facilities.

The board has pushed for an agreement clarifying who is responsible for maintaining the main branch, but so far, no new Memorandum of Understanding with the city has been reached. If a split from Evanston were to happen, the library would need to secure enough funding to buy the building, Fulce said.

According to Fulce, one official position that the board has discussed — but has not committed to — is the city transferring the building to EPL.

“If they transfer that asset, then we could perhaps take on debt against the asset and not have to separate,” Fulce said.

In a joint written statement from September, the library and city said they are “in active discussions and working collaboratively toward a resolution.” The two entities are hoping for an agreement “that continues to serve the best interests of the Evanston community,” the statement read.

Taxes and funding

EPL is primarily funded through a property tax levy. Evanston property owners currently pay about 0.22 percent of their property’s equalized assessed value to support the library.



<br>

As long as the library remains under city oversight, the board can recommend increases to the levy, which city council would then have to approve. If EPL became an independent library district, however, state law would place a cap on how much the levy could grow each year.

At its Sept. 17 meeting, the library board passed a levy recommendation to raise the rate by 10%.

Fulce said that this increase just barely makes the budget even, given the cost of the AFSCME contract and the necessary building repairs.

“We’ve been so conservative that we’re actually perhaps causing ourselves harm,” she said.

<br>

In 2024, EPL budgeted almost $9.2 million in spending, the vast majority from the city tax levy at $8.2 million. Gifts and endowments made up just 7% of the budget, while grants and intergovernmental funds provided under 3%.



<br>

More than three-quarters of the budget — $7.3 million — went to salaries and benefits, with about $900,000 for its media collections.

<br>



Fulce says when the library’s North Branch closed in 2020 and the city sold the building, the library did not receive proceeds from the sale, despite having paid for its regular maintenance over the years.

More recently, a sewage rupture at Main Library forced the library to spend $685,000 on repairs — nearly 8 percent of its $9 million budget.

“If you ask any citizen, ‘What should the library be spending their money on?’… they’d be like, ‘(Media) collections,’” Fulce said.

Because the library cannot issue debt on its own, major repairs must be paid in cash from its fund balance. Fulce warned that with the projected future renovations, this model is “untenable.”

And, the longer it takes for the library to begin repairs, the worse the problem gets, she said.

“Immediately for the taxpayers, it’s more expensive. It probably would level out eventually, but it’s like, what is the best option?” Fulce said. “I think for both the city and the library, we think the best option is really not splitting. But how do we solve the problem of the day?”

The governance question

In 1870, the Evanston Library Association was founded when a group of local residents first opened a public reading room downtown. By the early 20th century, demand for a permanent facility grew. In 1903, the library moved to 1703 Orrington Ave., its current location.

EPL also operates a bookmobile and a smaller branch inside the Robert Crown Community Center. The library has 58 full-time and 41 part-time employees. Its operating budget is over $10 million dollars.

The library is “financially stable” but reliant on the city, according to an August presentation from Meristem Advisors, a consulting firm the EPL board hired to advise it on what a potential split might look like.

Meristem also advised the Aurora Public Library on their split from the city of Aurora in 2020 — a decision that was initially spurred by a desire to elect their own library board.

Independent library districts elect their own board, which confirms the budget, as opposed to city council doing so for city libraries.

Michaela Haberkern, the executive director of the Aurora Public Library District, said that Aurora’s library leadership made the case to staff that becoming a library district would allow them more local control.

“The board who works with you on a daily, or at least monthly, basis on library governance, and who have an intimate understanding of what the library’s needs are are the ones that are making decisions for you,” Haberkern said.

According to Illinois law, a library’s split from the city to become an independent district requires a referendum or the consent of both the city council and the library’s board of trustees.

The latter was the case in Aurora, Haberkern said. However, a critical difference between Aurora and Evanston, Haberkern said, is that the Aurora Public Library owned its facilities before making the transition.

Community and labor impacts

With salaries and benefits making up 75% of expenses, staff argue that any uncertainty around these issues is especially concerning.

According to AFSCME Local 1891 president Eileen O’Neil, approximately 75 library employees are part of the union. The number represents the majority of the library’s employees except for management, she said.

Currently, library staff are part of the city’s Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund pension system, a health insurance pool covering nearly 1,000 employees across the city. In the event of a split, EPL has “glossed” over what would cover employees’ pension and health care, O’Neil said.

“These are large, large topics to not have answers to be talking so seriously about separation,” she said.

Lorena Neal, a librarian and union steward with AFSCME Local 1891, pointed to recent tensions over “shift differential” pay — the small bump employees are contractually owed for working outside their scheduled hours.

According to Neal, management restricted staff from running evening and weekend programs rather than pay the difference.

She also questioned the financial case for independence, noting that the library would have to assume costs currently covered by the city, ranging from legal services to facilities maintenance.

“The library hasn’t shown any realistic cost savings,” Neal said. “In fact, operating independently could be more expensive.”

Neal added that past renovations and building repairs were always handled in partnership with the city, and there was no reason that relationship couldn’t continue.

Beyond labor relations, O’Neil warned that independence could burden taxpayers by duplicating city services the library currently relies on, from technology and human resources support to fleet operations.

While not connected to the city split proposal, O’Neil pointed to the library’s decision earlier this year to leave the Digital Library of Illinois as an example of a “dramatic change” the library has experienced this year. According to her, this led to fewer offerings for readers on the Libby ebook platform.

O’Neil said that it was “just one example on a very small scale of the library trying to provide a service on its own without being part of a larger consortium.”

This change did not go unnoticed.

Evanston resident Catherine Westbrook said she most often utilizes the ebooks that EPL offers and was disappointed by the smaller catalog and longer wait times.

However, she said regardless of the change, she will continue utilizing the library’s resources because of her own limited collection.

“I’m a big library user, always have been,” Westbrook said. “And if it is beneficial to the library to make that split, then I’m in favor of it.”

Email: [email protected]

X: @yong_yuhuang

Related Stories:

— EPL Board discusses separation from city, passes 10% levy recommendation in light of financial uncertainty

— Evanston union workers flood EPL meeting, protest potential split from city

— EPL Cookbook & Puzzle Swap gathers community of problem solvers