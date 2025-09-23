Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

State health department releases fall vaccine guidelines

Daily file illustration by Lily Ogburn
The state advised healthcare providers to follow the CDC’s Aug. 7 immunization schedules, “based on years of science, research, data, and best practices,” an IDPH news release stated.
Anavi Prakash, City Editor
September 23, 2025

The Illinois Department of Public Health released its fall virus vaccination guidelines and an order for accessible COVID-19 vaccines Tuesday.

The guidance comes after the Department of Health and Human Services has altered longstanding vaccination practices, creating “continued disruption and confusion,” according to an IDPH news release.

Governor JB Pritzker also signed a September executive order protecting immunization access during the fall season — a time when the risk of respiratory viruses has traditionally increased.

The state advised healthcare providers to follow the CDC’s Aug. 7 immunization schedules, “based on years of science, research, data and best practices,” the release stated.

IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra issued a standing order to increase residents’ access to COVID-19 vaccines in pharmacies and other clinical settings, according to the release. Healthcare providers in these spaces will administer the vaccines in alignment with IDPH’s recommendations. 

IDPH guidelines recommend that all people over the age of 6 months get flu and COVID-19 vaccines.

Those between the ages of 8 and 19 months old or 50 to 74 years old are also recommended to get RSV immunization if they have increased risk for severe RSV disease. This also applies to pregnant people between their 32nd and 36th week of pregnancy, infants under 8 months old without maternal RSV protection and all adults older than 75 years old, according to the release.

These vaccines are available at local drugstores, such as CVS and Walgreens, along with nearby hospitals.

These guidelines were adopted after approval by the Illinois Immunization Advisory Committee on Sept. 22.

“All Illinoisans, including concerned parents and health care providers, deserve credible, transparent, science-based vaccine guidance,” Dr. Vohra said in the release. “IDPH’s recommendations, made in consultation with our Immunization Advisory Committee, will ensure that residents can protect themselves and their family members this upcoming respiratory season.”

Email: [email protected]
X: @anavi_52

Related Stories: 

Statewide respiratory virus levels decreasing 

IDPH supports CDC’s recommendation for new COVID-19 vaccines 

The Daily Explains: Navigating COVID-19, monkeypox and the flu this season

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in City
A train station with a sign that reads “Howard.”
U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy threatens CTA federal funding, listing safety concerns
Wafflavor on Sherman Avenue
Korean-inspired shop Wafflavor creates sense of community among customers
A crowd of people look at clipboards on a table.
Democratic candidates swarm Evanston Farmers’ Market with ‘Petitions & Produce’
A white yard sign against a green background, featuring a computer rendering of a seven-unit condominium designed to fit next to single-family homes. The yard sign is captioned, “A More Equitable and Inclusive Evanston.”
New housing advocacy group founded to support city’s Black, middle income population through zoning reform
A father, mother, and two daughters stand in front of the counter of a bakery.
Family-owned bakery Mr. Cachito brings Venezuelan pastries to Evanston
A building with a sign that says 'Whole Foods.'
Two juveniles referred to court after spraying mace at Chicago Avenue grocery stores, EPD says