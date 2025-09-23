State health department releases fall vaccine guidelines

The Illinois Department of Public Health released its fall virus vaccination guidelines and an order for accessible COVID-19 vaccines Tuesday.

The guidance comes after the Department of Health and Human Services has altered longstanding vaccination practices, creating “continued disruption and confusion,” according to an IDPH news release.

Governor JB Pritzker also signed a September executive order protecting immunization access during the fall season — a time when the risk of respiratory viruses has traditionally increased.

The state advised healthcare providers to follow the CDC’s Aug. 7 immunization schedules, “based on years of science, research, data and best practices,” the release stated.

IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra issued a standing order to increase residents’ access to COVID-19 vaccines in pharmacies and other clinical settings, according to the release. Healthcare providers in these spaces will administer the vaccines in alignment with IDPH’s recommendations.

IDPH guidelines recommend that all people over the age of 6 months get flu and COVID-19 vaccines.

Those between the ages of 8 and 19 months old or 50 to 74 years old are also recommended to get RSV immunization if they have increased risk for severe RSV disease. This also applies to pregnant people between their 32nd and 36th week of pregnancy, infants under 8 months old without maternal RSV protection and all adults older than 75 years old, according to the release.

These vaccines are available at local drugstores, such as CVS and Walgreens, along with nearby hospitals.

These guidelines were adopted after approval by the Illinois Immunization Advisory Committee on Sept. 22.

“All Illinoisans, including concerned parents and health care providers, deserve credible, transparent, science-based vaccine guidance,” Dr. Vohra said in the release. “IDPH’s recommendations, made in consultation with our Immunization Advisory Committee, will ensure that residents can protect themselves and their family members this upcoming respiratory season.”

Email: [email protected]

X: @anavi_52

Related Stories:

— Statewide respiratory virus levels decreasing

— IDPH supports CDC’s recommendation for new COVID-19 vaccines

— The Daily Explains: Navigating COVID-19, monkeypox and the flu this season