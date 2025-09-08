Subscribe
The Daily Northwestern
The Daily Northwestern
The Daily Northwestern

Volleyball: Northwestern falls short of Baylor upset, beats Saint Mary’s

Daily file photo by Taylor Hancock
Senior outside hitter Rylen Reid starred for NU at the Baylor Classic, notching 12 kills against Baylor and 17 against Saint Mary’s.
Eli Kronenberg, Sports Editor
September 8, 2025

Northwestern went 1-1 at the Baylor Classic in Waco, Texas, coming narrowly short of its first ranked win since 2023 in a five-set loss to No. 20 Baylor before rebounding to beat Saint Mary’s.

After starting their season with three victories at the UC San Diego Invitational, the Wildcats (4-1, 0-0 Big Ten) began their trip down south with their toughest test yet, facing Baylor on Thursday.

The ’Cats dropped the opening set 25-18, but stormed back to give their ranked opponents an almighty scare. At the climax of a back-and-forth second set in which neither side led by more than three points, the score stood knotted at 22-22. 

From there, senior outside hitter Rylen Reid notched a crucial kill and senior outside hitter Kathryn Randorf followed it up with an ace that dropped perfectly in the back corner. Despite losing the subsequent point, NU closed out the set 25-23 on a Baylor attack error.

The ’Cats seized on their momentum and started the third set hot, jumping out to a 17-8 lead. Baylor hung around for the remainder of the set but never came closer than a five-point deficit, and NU won it 25-19.

The fourth set hung in the balance for long stretches, and at 17-17, coach Tim Nollan’s visiting squad was just one late surge away from a shock victory. Instead, the Bears showed their class, launching a six-point run on the serve of graduate student Manuela Bibine that proved decisive. Baylor would take the set 25-18.

In the shortened fifth set to 15, the ’Cats again kept pace early on en route to a 7-5 lead. However, Baylor stepped up when it mattered most once more. With NU trailing 14-12, Reid’s spike attempt sailed long and the Bears survived a grueling battle.

Graduate student outside hitter Ayah Elnady, who transferred to NU after four years with Kansas, led the ’Cats with 15 kills. Reid came in just behind her with 12.

The next day, NU returned to the same court to face Saint Mary’s, earning a comfortable victory. 

The ’Cats battled through a tight first set that at one point stood level at 20-20, benefitting from two Reid kills in the last six points and closing the set with an ace from senior setter Lauren Carter. The following two sets were more straightforward affairs, as NU won them each 25-14 to clinch the sweep.

Reid led all players with 17 kills while no other Wildcat had more than five.

NU returns to Evanston for its home opener on Tuesday, facing Valparaiso at 7 p.m.

Email: [email protected] 

X: @EliKronenberg

 

