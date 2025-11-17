Volleyball: Wildcats hampered by Hawkeyes on the road and Huskies at home

Northwestern is now on a four-game losing streak after falling to Iowa and Washington this Thursday and Sunday in two down-to-the-wire five-set matches.

“I think it’s more mental fatigue, honestly. It’s really hard to stay focused on the detail work, going into fifth sets,” coach Tim Nollan said postgame after falling to Washington on Sunday.

But before playing on their own court, the Wildcats (15-13, 5-11 Big Ten) first faced the Hawkeyes (14-14, 5-11 Big Ten) in an away game on Thursday.

The game began with a fiery first set until Iowa managed to pull away on a three-point run to lead 15-9. The Hawkeyes held onto the lead via aggressive offense led by middle hitter Hannah Whittingstall targeting holes in NU’s defense. Though junior outside hitter Campbell Paris defended the set point with a kill at 24-20, a quick slide kill by Whittingstall won the first set for Iowa.

The ’Cats went on multiple short runs with quick side-outs to establish their lead in the second set. A block by graduate student middle blocker Bella Simkus and senior outside hitter Rylen Reid brought the ’Cats to set point at 24-16, which Paris converted with a sharp kill to the 10-foot line.

A heated exchange of kills began the third set until the ’Cats pulled away in a seven-point run fueled by two aces by senior setter Lauren Carter, and three consecutive kills by graduate student outside hitter Ayah Elnady.

“It’s a lot easier to be the frontrunner,” Nollan said. “It changes how teams have to play you: They can’t serve quite as hard, because if they make a mistake, you get magnified by the score deficit.”

However, at 18-16, the Hawkeyes answered it with a seven-point run of their own. Two kills by outside hitter Alyssa Worden brought the set to set point for Iowa at 24-21, which Reid defended with a thunderous back row kill and an ace. An NU kill and two blocks shut down the Hawkeyes to win the set 27-25.

Hawkeye setter Claire Ammeraal and Whittingstall kickstarted a six-point run to begin set four. Elnady and Simkus retaliated, with Elnady notching four kills and Simkus tallying three and a block during the ’Cats’ eight-point run, putting them back ahead 19-17. Reid and Elnady hammered kills to the hardwood, fighting outside hitters Chard’e Vanzandt and Carmel Vares for set point, all the way to match point at 27-26. However, Ammeraal whipped two dumps over to win the fourth set 29-27, forcing a fifth.

“We expended so much energy, honestly, in the third and fourth (sets) that we just kind of fell flat and ran out of gas on the road,” Nollan said.

Despite fighting hard to keep the score close in the beginning of the fifth set, the ’Cats fizzled, unable to claw their way back after a four-point Iowa run. Vares won Iowa the set 15-9 with a kill, and the Hawkeyes took the match 3-2.

Sunday’s showdown against the Huskies (11-15, 6-10 Big Ten) marked the ’Cats’ third consecutive loss in five sets.

Multiple runs set NU back in the first set with Washington’s middle blocker Katy Wessels and outside hitter Alexa Markley dominating the offense. The ’Cats were unable to recover and lost the set 25-12.

“They just do a really nice job coming out of the locker room. So we told our team, ‘look, you’re going to have to weather it. They’re going to come out strong,’” Nollan said. “They did. We weathered it. We came back and we answered in the second (set).”

Aggressive offense by Reid was supplemented by a joint blocking effort by Simkus, Paris and freshman middle blocker Kayla Kaufman to keep the score close throughout the second set. In the end, the ’Cats went on a relentless 5-0 run and freshman outside hitter Bella Bullington served a clean ace to deliver set point at 24-18 before a chop from Reid won the set.

The third set began with another tense battle for points, but with the score tied 12-12, the Huskies pulled away in a four-point scoring run from which the ’Cats struggled to recover. Kaufman and Paris repeatedly smacked down Barton’s attacks, but her third attempt drilled through the defense to get set point, which Washington sealed at 25-20 with an ace.

NU’s offense attacks dribbled down the Washington blocks to start off the fourth set with an early lead. The Huskies briefly inched ahead as the set came to a close, but two consecutive aces by Carter halted their efforts at 22-20. Elnady prevailed against outside hitter Kierstyn Barton, coming in from the back row to roll an attack over the block, carrying the ’Cats to another fifth set at 25-23.

With ferocious offense by Bullington and four-point run, NU again established an early lead in the fifth set. However, the tide turned at 11-11.

“We got stuck and we couldn’t get out of it,” Nollan said.

Markley and outside hitter Simona Mateska took control, each drilling two kills through the defense to win the Huskies the set 15-11 and the match 3-2.

Even with disappointing results, Nollan was full of praise for the NU fans.

“I thought the fans here at Welsh-Ryan were great today. We loved having them,” Nollan said postgame. “(We) hope they can all come back for the Wisconsin match.”

The team’s final home game will be against Wisconsin on Nov. 26. In the meantime, NU will face Ohio State on Friday and Purdue on Sunday in games that will be broadcast on Big Ten Network.

