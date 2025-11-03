Volleyball: Reid back with a bang as Wildcats take down Iowa and Maryland

After a disappointing weekend away, Northwestern marked its return to Welsh-Ryan Arena with Hallo-weekend wins against Iowa on Friday and Maryland on Sunday.

Leading the team’s comeback with her own comeback from an injury, senior outside hitter Rylen Reid delivered 42 kills over the weekend. Graduate student middle blocker Bella Simkus dominated Sunday’s game with six blocks and six kills.

“We went into these matches knowing that we want to win, we were going to win. That was the mentality that we came out with,” Simkus said after the Maryland matchup.

On Friday night, the Wildcats (15-9, 5-7 Big Ten) took on the Hawkeyes (13-11, 4-8 Big Ten), led by Reid’s season-high 27 kills.

Gallery • 7 Photos Ruixin Zhang/The Daily Northwestern Senior outside hitter Rylen Reid spikes the ball toward two Iowa players.

The Hawkeyes climbed to a 4-1 lead with strong offense to start the game, but the ’Cats made their comeback in a 6-0 run with two kills each from Reid and freshman outside hitter Bella Bullington.

An attack error by Hawkeye outside hitter Alyssa Worden gave NU set point, which Reid sealed 25-22 with a kill off the block.

The ’Cats took off in the second set with blocks by junior outside hitter Campbell Paris and graduate student middle blocker Bella Simkus, establishing a 10-4 lead.

A kill by Reid brought the hosts back after a five-point run by Iowa, and a cross-court strike by Bullington gave the ’Cats set point, which was closed at 25-19 with an error by setter Claire Ammeraal.

Coach Tim Nollan’s squad took the lead with an Elnady ace in the third set. But the set began slipping away from the ’Cats as Iowa delivered three kills and a block, tying the score 10-10. Later, a cross-court shot from outside hitter Chard’e Vanzandt drove Iowa ahead 24-22 before a block from Worden won the set for the Hawkeyes.

The Hawkeyes established a nine-point lead to begin the fourth set, ended by their own error. NU fought valiantly to make up for the deficit, with Elnady executing back-to-back kills as she entered her fourth double-double of the season.

However, the ’Cats trailed behind as Ammeraal landed a setter dump and Vanzandt fired three kills. Senior setter Lauren Carter’s service error gave Iowa set point, which Stojanovic sealed at 25-18.

NU was unstoppable in the final set as Reid notched six more kills and the ’Cats pulled away. Junior middle blocker Gabrielle Gerry deflected a block from Reid’s attack to drive set point 14-10, and another Reid kill capped off the thrilling Halloween win for NU.

“I think our blocking and defense is coming along,” Nollan said post-match Sunday.

NU faced the Terrapins (8-14, 1-11 Big Ten) Sunday, hoping to build on the energy from Friday’s win.

Bullington delivered a kill to start the first set with a bang, but an 8-0 Maryland run brought the game to 16-12.

A kill by Simkus revitalized the team, and two consecutive aces by junior libero Gigi Navarrete evened the score 20-20. A kill and two blocks brought Maryland to set point, 24-22.

NU came back to establish its own set point via an Elnady kill and a Reid-Simkus block. Simkus brought the team back to set point with a kill, and junior libero Drew Wright served an ace, winning the set 27-25.

An Elnady ace began the second set, and the ’Cats maintained a roughly three-point lead until they surged ahead with three consecutive kills from Reid and another ace from Elnady.

A kill by Elnady brought the ’Cats to set point. Though Carter delayed the inevitable with a service error, Bullington tooled a kill off the block to close the set 25-17.

NU got out to a 6-1 lead to start the third set, but Maryland caught up with a five-point run of its own. Outside hitter Ajack Malual swung hard, helping Maryland take the lead 18-17. Bullington’s smackdown of an overpass tied the score 23-23 before outside hitter Sydney Bryant delivered two kills to bring the Terrapins to set point and win it 25-23.

A block and two kills by Gerry kept the ’Cats on top for much of the beginning of the fourth set. The teams stayed neck-and-neck, with Bryant leading the Terrapin offense and Bullington, Elnady and Paris spearheading the campaign for the ’Cats.

A crucial block by Paris and Simkus boosted the score to 20-18.

“The last block that I got in the fourth set really kind of shifted the tide, and I really wanted to put an emphasis on getting over, getting flat,” said Simkus.

Reid answered Maryland kills to establish set point, and Bullington once again slammed down an overpass to win the set 25-21 as the ’Cats took the match 3-1.

The ’Cats will next clash with USC on Thursday and UCLA on Saturday. Both games will be broadcast on Big Ten Network

“I really do hope that we’re able to keep that momentum of starting off strong because we have just been gas pedal all the way, and I love, love, love that,” Simkus said.

Email: [email protected]

Email: [email protected]

Related Stories:

— Northwestern falls to No. 1 Nebraska and No. 23 Indiana in intense weekend on the road

— Volleyball: ‘We got pushed around’: Nollan criticizes Northwestern’s performance in sweep loss to Illinois

— Volleyball: Hazan shines as Northwestern takes down Michigan in five-set epic