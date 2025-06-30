Summer soiree previews Democratic primary for Illinois 9th District voters

Tucked away in a spacious eventroom in Skokie’s Sketchbook Brewing Company on Sunday afternoon, residents of Illinois’ 9th Congressional District shared drinks, laughs and conversations with eight prospective Democratic candidates who could rewrite the district’s political future for years to come.

Niles Township Democrats United, headed by committeeperson and Cook County Commissioner Josina Morita, reshaped its annual summer soiree to provide a platform for Democrats in the race for the district’s open seat in 2026.

U.S. Rep. Jan Schakowsky (D-Evanston) who has served the district since 1999, announced that she will end her final term in 2026 with 27 years of congressional experience under her belt. The election of her Democratic successor is especially important due to the fact that the community has not experienced a Democratic primary in decades, according to Morita.

“If anything, our role is making sure the community knows their choices early, to have time to build the relationships and ask their questions,” Morita said.

Attendees from the district heard two-minute campaign speeches from eight candidates — including content creator Kat Abughazaleh, Skokie politician Bushra Amiwala (Kellogg ’25), Evanston Mayor Daniel Biss, State Sen. Laura Fine, Evanston native Miracle Jenkins, Evanston advocate Bethany Johnson and Skokie attorney Howard Rosenblum. One contender who presented, State Sen. Mike Simmons, has not yet officially filed his candidacy with the Federal Election Commission as of Sunday night.

Following brief campaign platform presentations from candidates and discourse from local Democratic leadership, voters mingled and conversed with the candidates over drinks and plates of food for the remainder of the event.

The array of candidates presenting, diverse in cultural background, age and political experience, prompted voters to envision their ideal Democratic fighter in the face of a second Trump term.

The younger candidates, Amiwala and Abughazaleh, who are both in their 20s, drew excitement from younger voters in the crowd, including 26-year-old Lincolnwood resident Mynk Richardson.

Richardson said she was inspired by the pair’s political ambitions despite being so young, and said her ideal Democratic candidate would present new ideas beyond the Democratic Party’s strategy of “playing it safe” in national politics.

In contrast, fellow constituent Jessica Rodzen said she prefers candidates with more legislative experience that “know the game and how to be effective” when it comes to facing the Trump administration in Washington.

“I get (that) we need young people, but when it comes to the turbulent waters now, we need experience,” Rodzen said.

Rodzen also appreciated the “diversity in life experience” presented by the array of candidates, a sentiment echoed by Skokie resident Vance Wan, who said the candidates reflect the nation’s multiculturalism and the future of Democratic primaries.

Mother-daughter pair and Skokie residents Delia Shioura and Carla Cuba (SESP ’25), said they were glad to meet with the candidates in person so early in the campaign and to learn about their platforms beyond campaign fliers and online statements.

“I would really love to see more opportunities like this, where we’re able to get to know (the candidates) on a human level, as opposed to just seeing them on a screen or on their website,” Cuba said.

As the Democratic primary for the district looms eight months away, Morita said the event was crucial for constituents to start mobilizing at a local level in the run-up to the primary and congressional elections.

While the Democratic primary crowds into the double-digits merely two months after Rep. Schakowsky’s retirement announcement in May, Morita says she sees it as an advantage for the community.

“It’s going to be a very personal decision for people to decide what is most important to them and what connects with them,” Morita said. “But I think we’re lucky to have a very diverse set of options.”

David Samson contributed reporting.

Email: [email protected]

X: @Marisa_G_Ech

Related Stories:

— Evanston councilmembers, community leaders endorse Biss for Congress

— Gov. JB Pritzker announces he will seek third term

— Skokie native Bushra Amiwala joins 9th Congressional District race