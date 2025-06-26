Gov. JB Pritzker announces he will seek third term

Amid billowing rumors of a potential 2028 presidential bid, Gov. JB Pritzker announced he will seek a third term in a social media video Thursday morning.

“I love this state, and it’s the honor of my life to serve as your governor, to help lead through the most challenging times and celebrate the most joyful ones together,” Pritzker said in the announcement video.

The Chicago Tribune first reported Tuesday that the two-term democratic governor would seek re-election, as multiple sources close to his campaign confirmed that he would make the announcement at in-person events on Thursday. Pritzker is slated to address supporters at rallies in Chicago, Rockford, Peoria and Springfield.

If Pritzker wins a third term, he’ll be the first Democratic chief executive to serve more than two terms in state history. Illinois has no term limits on how long a governor can hold the office.

In the nearly two-minute announcement video, Pritzker touted the successes of state legislation in the face of what he called the “chaos and craziness” of the federal government.

“Donald Trump’s made clear he’ll stop at nothing to get his way,” Pritzker said. “I’m not about to stand by and let him tear down all we’re building in Illinois.”

He pointed to seven straight balanced state budgets, a minimum wage raise and a military-style weapon ban as a few examples of what Illinois has achieved under his tutelage.

As a staunch opponent of Trump, Pritzker has become a national frontman of progressive politics, often putting him in direct conflict with the president’s most loyal allies in Congress.

Earlier this month, Pritzker was one of three Democratic governors summoned to testify before the House Oversight Committee on immigration policy.

Pritzker has routinely soft-pedalled recent national appearances — including a major fundraising event he headlined in New Hampshire in April — downplaying his larger political ambitions.

“I’m running for re-election to protect our progress and continue solving the problems we face,” Pritzker said.



Email: [email protected]

X: @AudreyPachuta

Related Stories:

— State legislature aims to strengthen standards for reporting opioid overdoses

— Illinois politicians condemn hate, violence after two Israeli Embassy staffers killed in Washington

— Evanston awarded $3 million for Chicago Avenue bike lane and pedestrian improvements