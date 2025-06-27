Evanston councilmembers, community leaders endorse Biss for Congress

Mayor Daniel Biss announced his latest round of endorsements in his bid for the open seat of Illinois’ 9th Congressional District in an X post Thursday, which featured 18 Evanston-area community leaders, including some currently-elected officials.

The list boasts the names of five sitting Evanston councilmembers: Alds. Krissie Harris (2nd), Shawn Iles (3rd), Jonathan Nieuwsma (4th), Bobby Burns (5th) and Juan Geracaris (9th). Also named are former councilmembers Robin Rue Simmons, Eleanor Revelle, Jane Grover and Cicely Fleming.

Biss’ mayoral predecessors Jay Lytle and Elizabeth Tisdahl are also in the lineup, as well as members of the Evanston education community, including Evanston Township High School District 202 Board President Pat Savage-Williams and board member Pat Maunsell. Oakton College Board Secretary William Stafford and board member Wendy Yanow also endorsed Biss.

Other community leaders supporting Biss include Democratic Party of Evanston Board President Kathy Hayes and Senior Pastor of Second Baptist Church Rev. Dr. Michael Nabors.

The post falls close on the heels of a Wednesday campaign endorsement from the 3.14 Action Fund, which describes itself as the “only organization in the nation” focusing on recruiting, training and electing Democratic candidates with backgrounds in science.

Earlier in his campaign, Biss announced endorsements from various state Democrats.

Rep. Jan Schakowsky (D-Evanston), who is set to retire by the end of her term, has yet to endorse a candidate in the rapidly-growing Democratic primary for her open seat.

In the primary, Biss will face off against content creator Kat Abughazaleh, Skokie politician Bushra Amiwala, State Sen. Laura Fine, Evanston native Miracle Jenkins, Skokie attorney Howard Rosenblum and State Sen. Mike Simmons, among others.

Email: [email protected]

X: @Marisa_G_Ech

Related Stories:

— Skokie native Bushra Amiwala joins 9th Congressional District race

— Biss announces first round of endorsements in congressional bid

— Mayor Daniel Biss announces campaign for Congress