Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Evanston councilmembers, community leaders endorse Biss for Congress

Daily file photo by Shun Graves
Evanston Mayor Daniel Biss announced endorsements from 18 Evanston community leaders Thursday.
Marisa Guerra Echeverria, Managing Editor
June 27, 2025

Mayor Daniel Biss announced his latest round of endorsements in his bid for the open seat of  Illinois’ 9th Congressional District in an X post Thursday, which featured 18 Evanston-area community leaders, including some currently-elected officials. 

The list boasts the names of five sitting Evanston councilmembers: Alds. Krissie Harris (2nd), Shawn Iles (3rd), Jonathan Nieuwsma (4th), Bobby Burns (5th) and Juan Geracaris (9th). Also named are former councilmembers Robin Rue Simmons, Eleanor Revelle, Jane Grover and Cicely Fleming.

Biss’ mayoral predecessors Jay Lytle and Elizabeth Tisdahl are also in the lineup, as well as members of the Evanston education community, including Evanston Township High School District 202 Board President Pat Savage-Williams and board member Pat Maunsell. Oakton College Board Secretary William Stafford and board member Wendy Yanow also endorsed Biss. 

Other community leaders supporting Biss include Democratic Party of Evanston Board President Kathy Hayes and Senior Pastor of Second Baptist Church Rev. Dr. Michael Nabors.

The post falls close on the heels of a Wednesday campaign endorsement from the 3.14 Action Fund, which describes itself as the “only organization in the nation” focusing on recruiting, training and electing Democratic candidates with backgrounds in science.

Earlier in his campaign, Biss announced endorsements from various state Democrats

Rep. Jan Schakowsky (D-Evanston), who is set to retire by the end of her term, has yet to endorse a candidate in the rapidly-growing Democratic primary for her open seat. 

In the primary, Biss will face off against content creator Kat Abughazaleh, Skokie politician Bushra Amiwala, State Sen. Laura Fine, Evanston native Miracle Jenkins, Skokie attorney Howard Rosenblum and State Sen. Mike Simmons, among others. 

Email: [email protected] 

X: @Marisa_G_Ech

 

Related Stories: 

Skokie native Bushra Amiwala joins 9th Congressional District race

Biss announces first round of endorsements in congressional bid

Mayor Daniel Biss announces campaign for Congress

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in City
Various boxes of colorful tabletop games, books, puzzles and more line the walls of Heroines & Heroes store.
Heroines & Heroes brings comics, community to Evanston
A worker in a neon vest disposes of items inside open trucks.
Evanston to host annual Evanston Recycles event on Saturday
Gov. JB Pritzker announced he would seek a third term Thursday morning.
Gov. JB Pritzker announces he will seek third term
A man with glasses sits at a podium.
Housing language debates dominate City Council’s first Comprehensive Plan review
A woman stands at a dais.
City Council, EPD field concerns about license plate readers amid federal crackdowns on abortion, immigration
a building that says “Evanston/Skokie School District 65 Joseph E. Hill Education Center” on it
Potential D65 school consolidation, closure criteria emphasizes walkability, marginalized student impact
More in Latest Stories
Brooks Barnhizer drives to the basket in a game against Michigan State this season. Barnhizer became the first Northwestern player to be selected in the NBA Draft since Evan Eschmeyer in 1999.
Men’s Basketball: Thunder select NU’s Barnhizer in second round of NBA Draft
Boone on a blue background, with a faded version of the album cover.
Liner Notes: Benson Boone’s ‘American Heart’ is shallow disguising as subversive
A wooden door with a glass pane looking into an empty lab.
Estate of Feinberg professor sues University for discrimination, role in suicide
An illustration of a gavel with American flags in the corners.
Impeachment case against ASG College Republicans senator awaiting final decision
According to a lawsuit filed against Northwestern on June 20, the University’s employee health plan includes a more expensive “premium” option that does not provide additional benefits for those insured.
Class-action lawsuit alleges Northwestern misled employee health plan participants
Everything Evanston: The Celtic Knot brews community on Central Street
Everything Evanston: The Celtic Knot brews community on Central Street
More in Politics
Over 1,000 Shore community members gathered at Fountain Square to protest the Trump administration, waving around American flags and homemade protest signs.
Indivisible Evanston rallies North Shore residents for ‘No Kings’ protest
NU alumnus Dan Tully announced his bid for the U.S. House of Representatives Wednesday.
Second NU alum announces congressional bid for Illinois’ 8th District
An illustration with a photo of Bushra Amiwala with the U.S. Capitol building.
Skokie native Bushra Amiwala joins 9th Congressional District race
A headshot of a woman.
Q&A: NU Alum talks congressional campaign, NU experience
A Pulse bus driving.
Illinois lawmakers introduce Chicago area transit reform bills as fiscal cliff looms
An illustration of a dais and a microphone stand
Evanston joins local governments in legal fights over federal funding, immigration