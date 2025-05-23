Biss announces first round of endorsements in congressional bid

Evanston Mayor Daniel Biss announced his first round of congressional campaign endorsements in a Thursday news release.

Just last week, Biss launched his bid for Illinois’ 9th Congressional District, a seat currently held by U.S. Rep. Jan Schakowsky (D-Evanston), who recently announced that she will retire at the end of her term.

“I’m honored to have the support of these incredible leaders, each a fierce advocate for their communities and for a better Illinois,” Biss in the news release. “Together, we’ve taken on tough fights and delivered real results. I look forward to continuing that work in Congress as we stand together against Donald Trump and his MAGA allies.”

Biss touts endorsements from numerous state Democrats, including State Reps. Mary Beth Canty, Kelly Cassidy, Sharon Chung and Nicolle Grasse, retired State Sen. Heather Steans and Illinois Democratic State Central Committeeman Leo Smith.

In the news release, these politicians praised Biss’ commitment to progressive policy initiatives and knowledge of the 9th District.

“Daniel has been a steadfast champion for abortion access and LGBTQ+ rights. He doesn’t just believe in progressive values—he shows up, does the work, and fights like hell to turn them into policy,” Cassidy said. “I’m proud to call him a friend—and soon, my Congressman.”

Other contenders for the seat boast varying levels of endorsements. In a May 7 Facebook post, State Sen. Laura Fine (D-Glenview) said she had support from State Sens. Julie Morrison, Laura Murphy, Adriane Johnson, and Mary Edly-Allen, State Reps. Tracy Katz Muhl and Margaret Croke, Lake County Board President Sandy Hart, and Evanston Democratic Committeeperson Jeff Schoenberg.

Meanwhile, content creator Kat Abughazaleh, who has run a less traditional campaign, advertises a list of “anti-endorsements” on her website. Her so-called “enemies” include Elon Musk, social media personality Chaya Raichik and former Fox News Host Tucker Carlson.

The race’s other candidates don’t appear to have announced their endorsements as of Thursday.

