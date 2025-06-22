Cars & Coffee rolls into downtown Evanston with vintage vehicles

Despite the 90-plus degree weather, Evanston car enthusiasts and families showed out on Sunday for the city’s first Cars & Coffee, a free community event showcasing vintage cars. Attendees milled around the parking lot behind the Evanston Public Library, peeking into the cars’ hoods and interiors while chatting with their owners.

About 40 pre-21st century vehicles were on display but more than 70 had registered, according to Andy Vick, an event organizer and the executive director at Downtown Evanston.

“We were overwhelmed by how quickly the registrations came in, and we had to cut it off,” Vick said, attributing the lack of attendance to the extreme heat.

The cars at the inaugural event ranged in make and model, with Volkswagens, Fords, Jaguars and more on display. Many owners were classic car enthusiasts who had purchased or restored vintage vehicles.

Ted Wynnychenko, a Winnetka resident, bought his 1950 Jaguar XK120 from his aunt for two dollars after his uncle passed away. Wynnychenko’s uncle bought old cars in disrepair, fixed them up and sold them for profit, but he never finished repairing this XK120.

“I got someone to work on it in 2017,” said Wynnychenko. “It was 95% done when COVID hit, and then it took another two years to finish.”

So far this year, Wynnychenko has taken his car to three different showcases, he said, and plans to attend half a dozen more.

After looking at the different vehicles, Cars & Coffee attendees were able to vote for their favorite by purchasing tickets, with proceeds benefiting the Evanston Public Library. The winner of the public vote will receive a $100 Downtown Evanston gift card.

“It’s good for us, it’s good for business,” Vick said. “It’s a win-win.”

Krishna Emani, an Evanston resident and car enthusiast since childhood, saw the Cars & Coffee event information on the Downtown Evanston website and knew he had to come.

He was originally looking forward to seeing Italian and German models, as he said his dream car is an Alfa Romeo Spider, but his favorite ended up being an American vehicle, he admitted.

“That one under the tree,” he said, pointing to a 1972 Pontiac Catalina.

Aside from classic cars, Cars & Coffee attendees also enjoyed coffee provided by Outside Coffee, an Evanston-based mobile cafe, and saw the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile.

Downtown Evanston will host two more renditions of Cars & Coffee this summer, both of which have vehicle waitlists, according to Vick. He hopes to make Cars & Coffee an annual event, and depending on the turnout for the next two showcases, it may have to be moved to a bigger lot.

Cars & Coffee will return to the Evanston Public Library parking lot on July 13 and August 10 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Email: [email protected]

X: @av4nt1ka_s1ngh

Related Stories:

— International bakery chain Paris Baguette opens in downtown Evanston

— Jazz quartet brings live music to downtown Evanston this summer

— Residents launch community organization for downtown Evanston