International bakery chain Paris Baguette opens in downtown Evanston

Multinational bakery chain Paris Baguette opened its downtown Evanston location on Friday at 804 Davis St.

The establishment is known for its Korean- and French-inspired pastries. The Evanston location joins more than 4,000 franchises across the world, and over 200 in the U.S. across more than 20 states.

Glass cases held pastries of various shapes and sizes, from flaky croissants to tarts in different flavors. In the center of the space, a check-out counter boasted both whole cakes and single slices. Behind the counter stood a drinks station, where staff made Lavazza coffee.

Rachel Weintraub (Communication ‘25) said the ham and cheese pastry she tried was “nice and light,” and recommended the pain au chocolat. Weintraub said she often visited a Paris Baguette branch in New York City when she was younger — and recalled the moment she found out the bakery was arriving downtown.

“I was mad that I was going to miss it because I was graduating,” she said. “I was like, ‘Wow, OK, they put one in just as we leave.’”

The Evanston branch is owned by Cherie Cheung, who operates another Paris Baguette branch in the Chicago neighborhood of Streeterville.

According to Victoria Mitchell, one of the Evanston branch’s general managers, Cheung “saw the potential” in an Evanston location.

Mitchell previously worked at Cheung’s Streeterville branch as a manager. She said while peak seasons in Chicago are in the summer and around the holidays, she anticipates Evanston’s bakery will be more popular during the school year.

Evanston resident Hannah Park was at the bakery’s soft opening on Friday. Though it was her first time at the Evanston location, she’s visited several Paris Baguette locations in Niles and Glenview with her family.

She said it was a “little routine” to go grocery shopping in those areas, then pick up treats at nearby Paris Baguette branches.

Park shared that one of her kids enjoys Paris Baguette’s honey castella rolls, while she likes to order the matcha latte.

Park and her family recently moved back to Evanston after briefly living in neighboring Skokie.

“We were really excited, just because it was opening the week we were moving here,” she said. “It felt like a little bit of a welcome.”

Downtown Evanston Executive Director Andy Vick wrote in an email to The Daily that the organization is excited to welcome Paris Baguette to the area, and added that they wish them great success.

“They occupy a highly visible location in the center of Downtown, so it’s really wonderful to see that space fully activated again,” Vick wrote.

The new bakery replaced Clarke’s Off Campus, a downtown diner which closed its doors in February 2023.

According to its official website, Paris Baguette as an organization looks to “strengthen (its) commitment to nourishing the community” through its Love Baked In partnerships with nonprofits combating child hunger and food insecurity.

Though Mitchell said there are no current plans to establish an Evanston-based Love Baked In program, she stressed Paris Baguette’s commitment to community.

In particular, Mitchell said she’s excited to see who the bakery regulars will be — be it businesspeople or students. She said regulars often befriend one another, transforming the space into a “hangout spot.”

“Something that we’re lacking everywhere is that neighborhood bakery,” Mitchell said. “Paris Baguette is bringing that back, which is really cool to see firsthand.”

Email: [email protected]

Related Stories:

— New Central Street bakery hopes to bring seasonal treats to Evanston

— Burl to open on Central Street in Fall, featuring open-flame cooking, farm partnerships

— Gallery: Tag’s Bakery centers family, serves artfully made treats for 57 years