New Central Street bakery hopes to bring seasonal treats to Evanston

Andersonville resident and pastry chef Ian Willa always wanted to open his own bakery. This summer, that dream will become a reality.

Along with his wife, Georgia Willa, Ian Willa is putting the finishing touches on Poplar Pastries. The couple plans to open the shop on Central Street at the end of June.

“I’ve always wanted to open my own shop, and the perfect little location came up,” Ian Willa said. “After about 20 years of experience, I said, ‘You know what, it’s time.’”

The Willas said they chose the location for their bakery in part due to its proximity to the Central Street Metra stop. The couple hopes their shop will serve as a quick stop for commuters on their way to work or school in the morning.

Georgia Willa added that when she saw the building, it was “love at first sight.” She said the space felt “enchanted” and hopes it can help facilitate the couple’s goal of making and selling themed pastries, in addition to bakery staples.

“We are just so excited to get to know the community,” Georgia Willa said. “To finally have the doors open and to feel welcomed, to get to know people, to see what the community wants — that’s the main excitement.”

Angela Shaffer, the community director for the nonprofit organization Central Street Evanston, said she is excited to welcome the bakery to the neighborhood. She noted that independent businesses have historically been essential to the character of Central Street, and she is glad to see the trend continue.

According to Shaffer, more than 90% of Central Street’s businesses are independently owned.

“I think people who are looking to come out and support local businesses really feel that love on Central Street,” Shaffer said.

The building previously housed Beth’s Little Bake Shop. Georgia Willa said the building’s history as a bakery helped make renovating the space easier.

While the couple finishes setting up shop, Ian Willa said he is looking forward to the ability to connect with the community over the summer.

“I’m super stoked,” Ian Willa said. “It’s been a dream of mine to make my food for the community and make something special for people.”

