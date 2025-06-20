Cooling centers remain open amid heatwave this weekend, Monday

Ahead of the extreme heat warning this weekend, the City of Evanston reminded its residents that cooling centers remain open via a Friday news release.

“The City urges all community members to take preventive actions during this hot weather to avoid heat-related illnesses, such as heat stroke,” the email read.

The extreme heat warning remains in effect from 10 a.m. on Saturday to midnight Monday, affecting central, northern and southern Cook County residents.

Community members are encouraged to use public cooling centers during the inclement weather.

The Robert Crown Community Center will be open 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., while the Fleetwood-Jourdain Community Center will be open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. In South Evanston, the Levy Senior Center will be available for use from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The two branches of Evanston Public Library, Main Library and Robert Crown Branch Library, will be open on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and on Sunday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The news release recommended several tips to prevent heat-related illness, which included staying hydrated, reducing physical activity and wearing breathable clothing.

Email: [email protected]

Related Stories:

— Evanston to offer free breakfast and lunch to children this summer

— Students take advantage of on-campus trims as summer approaches

— Jazz quartet brings live music to downtown Evanston this summer