Evanston to offer free breakfast and lunch to children this summer

Evanston will provide free weekday breakfast and lunch to children and teens ages 1 to 18 this summer through its Summer Food Service Program beginning June 9 and running through Aug. 8.

Meals will be served on a first-come, first-served basis, with breakfast available between 7:30 and 9 a.m. and lunch served between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Throughout the summer, Evanston will serve meals at the Fleetwood-Jourdain Community Center, the Robert Crown Community Center, Mason Park and Dawes Elementary School.

Lincolnwood Elementary School and Dewey Elementary School will also serve meals from the program’s start until July 25. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Literary and Fine Arts School and Oakton Elementary School will serve meals from June 16 through July 25.

Families do not have to live in Evanston nor meet an income threshold to receive meals. The city only requires parents to accompany young children and that children consume the breakfasts and lunches on-site.

The program is funded by an Illinois State Board of Education grant. Menus will rotate daily but remain the same week to week.

The city will not offer free meals on June 19 and July 4 due to Juneteenth and Fourth of July observances.

