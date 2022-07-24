Evanston school districts release free and reduced-price lunch applications

Evanston/Skokie School District 65 and Evanston Township High School District 202 released information on how to apply for free and reduced-price lunches.

Evanston/Skokie School District 65 and Evanston Township High School District 202 released information about applications for free and reduced-price meals for the 2022-23 academic year.

Following the discontinuation of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s free lunch waivers for all, D65 will assign free and reduced-price lunch based on applicants’ standing in the National School Breakfast and Lunch Program.

Meal prices for regular, free and reduced-price lunches at D65 are as follows:

Breakfast

Full-price: $2.25; Reduced-price: $0.30; Free: $0

Elementary Lunch (K-5)

Full-price: $3; Reduced-price: $0.40; Free $0

Middle School Lunch (6-8)

Full-price: $3.25; Reduced-price: $0.40; Free $0

Milk

$0.60 (a la carte price)

Families who receive an email from D65 this week about lunch prices do not need to fill out the application, as their students will automatically receive free lunches. The D65 application opens Aug. 1, and more information will be released before then.

Students who do not qualify for free lunch will need to upload funds to their MySchoolBucks account, or they can pay for meals in person.

Only one application per year needs to be submitted for each household looking to qualify for free or reduced-price lunches in District 202. Applications were released July 21, and the deadline is Aug. 9. Emails were sent out to those who automatically qualify.

