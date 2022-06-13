Evanston to kick off summer food program Monday

Residents will be able to pick up free breakfast and lunch Monday through Friday at several community locations. The program runs until August 12.

Evanston will offer cold breakfast and lunches for people 18 and younger starting Monday.

Residents can pick up meals Monday through Friday each week until August 12. The city will provide breakfast from 8:00 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. and serve lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. There are no income or residency-based requirements.

Meals will be distributed at the following sites:

Dewey Elementary School, 1551 Wesley Ave.

Oakton Elementary School cafeteria, 436 Ridge Ave.

King Arts School gymnasium , 2424 Lake St.

Fleetwood-Jourdain Community Center, 1655 Foster St.

Robert Crown Community Center, 1801 Main St.

Mason Park, Church Street at Florence Avenue

The Illinois State Board of Education is funding the program. The city offers menus at the Fleetwood-Jourdain Community Center and at each distribution location.

Any Evanston resident can also pick up food from food pantries around the city.

Earlier this month, Clarence and Wendy Weaver expanded the food pantry at the C&W Market across from Evanston Township High School. They bag more than 150 groceries every Saturday morning.

