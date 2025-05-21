Subscribe
The Daily Northwestern
The Daily Northwestern
The Daily Northwestern

Evanston swimming beaches to open with a splash Saturday

Daily file photo by Catherine Buchaniec
Evanston beaches will be open to the public from May 24 to Sept. 1.
Jack Baker and Ben Shapiro
May 21, 2025

Evanston’s swimming beaches will open for the season on Saturday, the city announced in a Tuesday news release.

The city offers free seasonal beach passes to all Evanston households with proof of residency in zip codes 60201 and 60202. 

To acquire a pass, residents can visit Robert Crown Community Center, Levy Senior Center, Fleetwood-Jourdain Community Center, Chandler-Newberger Community Center, Prieto Community Center and the Dempster Street Beach Office during standard business hours, the release said. 

Last month, the city announced that families who do not live in Evanston but have children enrolled in Evanston/Skokie School District 65 and at Evanston Township High School are also eligible for free passes for the first time this year.

Skokie residents can purchase passes at a discounted rate. Daily beach passes cost $10 per person for Skokie residents and $12 for all other non-Evanston residents. These passes can be purchased in person at the Dempster and Clark Street Beach offices or online through the city’s Yodel Portal.

The price of seasonal passes varies based on the date of purchase.

Beach goers can expect temperatures in the mid to low 50s this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

The city manages five of six public beaches in Evanston, and they will remain open until Sept. 1.

Email: [email protected] 

X: @jdowb2005

Email: [email protected] 

X: @BenShapiroMedia 

 

