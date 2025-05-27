Students take advantage of on-campus trims as summer approaches

As Northwestern students gear up for summer, many of them have decided to pick up some scissors or clippers and experiment with cutting hair.

Weinberg junior Ella Galvin has been cutting people’s hair since the end of her freshman year. She estimates she has given about 70 haircuts in her time as an NU student.

Despite having no previous hair-cutting experience, Galvin has had plenty of people to practice on at NU. Though she began by offering haircuts to her friends, soon recommendations spread beyond her immediate circles.

“(With) the one guy who let me cut his hair — for my first haircut — I used paper scissors,” Galvin said. “He has been getting it cut with me ever since.”

Similarly, McCormick sophomore Ethan Chen learned to cut hair on his dad and sister. After receiving a bad haircut while he was in high school, Chen decided to try his hand at styling his own hair.

“In that state of being very upset about my hair, I had this thought, ‘Why don’t I just learn to cut it myself?’” Chen said. “Because I’ve never been able to trust somebody to do it the way that I wanted.”

Since that point, Chen has started cutting hair for about seven different people on campus, not including friends from his hometown and his family.

Chen also said he has refined his own style over time, which includes leaving hair longer on the top and gradually cutting it shorter toward the bottom. He tends to replicate similar styles on others.

Galvin said she has noticed sprouting summer haircut trends, too. As the school year comes to a close, she has seen an uptick in what she calls “pseudo mullets,” which are similar to the classic style but have less drastic length differences between the top and sides. She’s also noticed women getting more face-framing layers with less layering in the back.

Weinberg junior Branden Chen estimated that he has been getting his hair cut with Galvin every six weeks while at school.

“Last year, she was living in her sorority house, and I was living in (Schapiro Hall), and I was in a rush to get a haircut, but I couldn’t find anything,” Branden Chen said. “I don’t have a great track record with Evanston hair places.”

So, when Galvin offered, Branden Chen happily accepted. He said he has been rocking a trendy “mullet-y” look, paired with a middle part. He noted that he gets it cut shorter while he is at school in comparison to his barber back at home.

“I’m more scared to micromanage,” Branden Chen explained. “With (Galvin), I can micromanage things that I see, but not really at a barber shop.”

Other students prefer to cut their own hair, allowing them to have even more control over the final product.

Communication freshman Angella Ma has been cutting her own hair since ninth grade and has perfected her own personal style.

“When I first started, I didn’t really look at any tutorials,” Ma said. “I was just doing it based off of what I thought looked good. It was fine, but it was a little bit choppy. And I think I’ve just gotten older and also gotten better at doing it on myself.”

Other than the occasional touch-up, Ma said she has not seen a professional for her hair in the last four years, and she is happy with her own styling techniques.

But summer is also a time for experimentation. Remaining on campus over the summer, Galvin predicts that she will be cutting even more mullets during the warmer months. She also said she anticipates seeing bob requests from women, as she has noticed their increasing popularity recently.

“I didn’t personally cut anybody’s bobs, but I do wonder if I will this summer,” Galvin said.

