Reel Thoughts: ‘The Studio’ offers humorous, fun perspective into world behind the silver screen

The inner workings of Hollywood are some of the best-kept secrets in the world, as non-celebrities are rarely given access behind the scenes. “The Studio” changed that, allowing viewers to see the ups and downs of Hollywood through a comedic lens.

“The Studio” was written by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, the comedic geniuses behind “Superbad.” Its 10-episode inaugural season was released in weekly installments on Apple TV+ from March 26 to May 21.

The show follows newly-appointed Studio Executive Matt Remick (Rogen) as he deals with the challenges and responsibilities of his job.

His troubles range from minor things, such as award show speech snubs, to the CEO eating too many mushroom-infused chocolates hours before a presentation at CinemaCon, which could determine the fate of the company.

One of the highlights of “The Studio” is the acting. The series is centered around five main characters: Remick, Studio Vice President Sal Saperstein (Ike Barinholtz), Marketing Head Maya Mason (Kathryn Hahn (Communication ’95)), Assistant-turned-Creative Executive Quinn Hackett (Chase Sui Wonders) and former Studio Head Patty Leigh (Catherine O’Hara).

The natural camaraderie between the cast made the series engaging. A lot of the humor relied on the cast playing off one another, which they did perfectly. A perfect example of this was in the show’s fifth episode, “The War,” where Hackett and Saperstein competed against one another to secure the director of their choice for an upcoming horror film.

This episode in particular stood out because of its absurd nature — involving canceled appointments and flying quesaritos — and the way the two’s relationship evolves and plays out on screen. Before the episode, the two never shared many scenes, but their acting made this fact forgettable.

A show about Hollywood has to feature some celebrity cameos, and “The Studio” exceeds that expectation with flying colors. There are many in “The Studio,” including Dave Franco and Zoë Kravitz playing a bit of a larger role than their other famous counterparts. The cameos play a key role in helping to play up the Hollywood aspect of the show, and I eagerly anticipated the cameos awaiting in each episode — special shoutout to the Martin Scorsese cameo in the first episode.

Another enjoyable, more subtle aspect of the series was its overall commentary. It is obvious that Rogen and Goldberg have a lot of love for the movies and those who came before them. While the show itself is modern, a lot of the stylistic choices, like the music and title credits, pay tribute to Old Hollywood.

The show also referenced modern crises in the film industry, such as the use of AI in animation, the rise of streaming and the acquisition of film companies by larger tech companies — specifically MGM by Amazon in 2022. Highlighting these issues directly linked back to what the heart of the show was trying to promote: supporting films.

Seeing as this first season of “The Studio” ends on a cliffhanger, I cannot wait to see how Season 2, which has already been greenlit, unfolds. For anyone who is even the slightest bit interested in peeking behind the curtains of Hollywood, “The Studio” is a quick and fun watch that I highly recommend.

Email: [email protected]

Instagram: @biancadish

