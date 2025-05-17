This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Last updated May 17 at 11:14 a.m.

Rapper BigXThaPlug will not perform at Dillo Day 2025 as a daytime headliner, Mayfest announced via Instagram the morning of Dillo Day.

BigX was set to perform as the daytime headliner at NU’s 53rd Dillo Day. However, the musician’s agency double booked him for a festival in Alabama.

“We deeply apologize to those who were looking forward to such an amazing part of Northwestern’s best day of the year,” Mayfest wrote in the post.

BigX was announced as a daytime headliner on April 22. Known for his songs “Texas,” “Mmhmm” and “Back on My BS,” the Dallas native was the second artist announced as a performer at this year’s Dillo.

Mayfest said they have pivoted to address the gap in their lineup and will announce a new daytime headliner soon.

