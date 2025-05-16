Northwestern dining workers sign four-year contract with Compass Group, ending strike

Compass Group, Northwestern’s food service provider, agreed to a new contract with UNITE HERE Local 1, a union that represents roughly 500 contracted workers across dining, retail and hospitality locations on campus, according to news releases from the union and the University on Friday.

The agreement is nine months in the making. Over that period, hundreds of workers picketed across campus, according to union Communications Director Sarah Lyons. The workers also elicited support from students and local leaders, and filed charges of alleged labor law violations with the National Labor Relations Board. Despite the new contract, the NLRB charges remain open.

“I’ve been working here for 24 years, and it was worrying me that I wasn’t going to be able to retire,” Elizabeth Arreguin, who works as a cashier at the Kellogg Global Hub, wrote in a UNITE HERE Local 1 news release. “Going on strike was worth the rainy and snowy days because we have a stronger pension. Now, I feel a sense of hope when I think about my retirement.”

According to the union news release, the new contract includes a $4 wage increase to $25.68 per hour, back pay of $3 per hour for hours worked since January, a one-time payment of $500 for full-time employees and $250 for part-time employees, a 250% increase in employer pension contributions for the duration of the new contract, job protections for former Allen Center workers and job protections in the event of future closures.

NU Vice President of Operations and Chief Operating Officer Luke Figora said the University is pleased about the agreement and that food service associates play a key role at Northwestern.

In a Friday news release from the University, a Compass spokesperson wrote that they are proud of the outcome and look forward to continuing a partnership between the workers and UNITE Here Local 1.

“This agreement offers both immediate and long-term wage increases and enhanced benefits to our team and reinforces our shared commitment to serving the Northwestern community,” the spokesperson wrote.

The new contract will expire in August 2029.

Rosa Villaseñor, a catering attendant at Norris University Center, wrote in the union news release that she was concerned she could lose her job at NU after the Allen Center closed on Nov. 28.

“It’s a huge relief to know that as former Allen Center workers, we will be able to return to our jobs when a new building opens,” Villaseñor wrote.

