The Daily Northwestern
The Daily Northwestern
The Daily Northwestern

Dining workers go on strike early Monday morning in hopes of fair contract

Shun Graves/The Daily Northwestern
Striking workers gathered outside of every campus dining hall and near the Arch early Monday morning.
Leah Schroeder, Campus Editor
March 10, 2025

Editor’s note: Some interviews in this story were conducted with the help of a translator. Responses originally stated in Spanish have been translated to English.

Hundreds of dining workers employed by Compass Group went on strike Monday morning, according to a press release, gathering as early as 6 a.m. outside every dining hall on campus and at Norris University Center. Later, many moved to the Arch to picket as students walked to class. 

Workers had picket signs reading “On Strike” and were chanting messages like, “no contract, no peace” and banging on drums.

Two dining halls — Foster-Walker Dining Commons and Elder Dining Commons will be completely closed Monday, according to an email sent by Northwestern’s Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Luke Figora to the Northwestern community.

The strike comes after several developments in the last few weeks: thousands of workers voted by an overwhelming majority to authorize a strike Feb. 27 and Students Organizing for Labor Rights hand-delivered a petition signed by more than 550 people in support of the workers last Thursday.

Workers are protesting for a fair contract between Compass and UNITE HERE Local 1, which includes around 500 campus food service and hospitality workers, after their last contract expired Aug. 31. Specifically, the workers are negotiating for improved job security, wages and pensions.  

Veronica Reyes, who has worked for 15 years at Northwestern’s Foster-Walker Dining Hall as a cashier, is one of the employees on strike. 

“I’m striking because we deserve to be able to retire with dignity,” Reyes said in the press release. “I love the students and the Northwestern community, but I worry that I’ll never be able to retire because the company is not giving enough to our pension. We deserve better.”

Valentina Espinosa, who has worked at NU for 21 years, was recently transferred from the Allen Center to a catering position on the downtown campus. Espinosa said the workers have been fighting for many months for a contract and are hopeful Compass will hear them now.

The months working without a contract have been very difficult, she said. 

“We’re fighting back,” Espinosa said. “To my coworkers, I’d like to stay strong. Please stay in the fight and win.”

Sarah Lyons, the communications director for UNITE HERE Local 1, said workers are fighting for a fair contract so they can support their families and retire with a sufficient pension.

The workers will be on strike every day until they achieve this, Lyons said. 

“They’re fighting for a fair contract with family-sustaining wages and a pension where they can actually retire with dignity,” Lyons said. “They’re going to keep fighting until they win what they deserve.”

Figora’s email said NU is working with Compass to reduce disruptions to campus dining in the midst of the strike and is committed to “providing services with minimal interruption.”

Sargent Dining Commons will be open from 7 a.m. until 9 p.m. and Allison Dining Commons will be open from 8 a.m. until 9 p.m. Dining locations in Norris are expected to be open by lunchtime. 

“The associates represented by the union are vital members of the Northwestern community, and Compass is a trusted partner to the University,” Figora said. “We understand the importance of the ongoing contract negotiations and hope for a swift and equitable resolution.”

In the email, Figora said that while there has been significant progress in negotiations between Compass and UNITE HERE Local 1 recently, the union did not vote on Compass’s most recent contract offer, which includes a 16% raise for associates, a back pay bonus, $7 per hour raises over the duration of the contract, 13 paid holidays, 10 paid sick days and an 80% increase in pension contributions.

The dining workers are joined by many students who are protesting in solidarity at the strike locations. Just last week, the Associated Student Government voted to pass emergency legislation clarifying its support for campus food service employees. 

On average, most Compass workers have 9.6 years of service on campus, according to the press release.

“These workers are the heart and soul of Northwestern University and deserve to be treated with dignity and respect,” Karen Kent, President of UNITE HERE Local 1 said. “Compass Group’s failure to agree to a fair contract means that workers are on the picket line instead of feeding students and doing the work they love.” 

Isaiah Steinberg contributed reporting.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available. 

Email: [email protected]

X: @lmschroeder_

