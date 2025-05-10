Northwestern dining workers picket, allege Compass violated labor laws

Editor’s note: Some interviews in this story were conducted with the help of a translator. Responses originally stated in Spanish have been translated to English.

Nine months into a protracted contract dispute, about 30 Northwestern dining, hospitality and food service workers employed by Compass Group picketed Friday morning by The Arch and alleged Compass retaliated against striking workers.

Since Aug. 31, about 500 NU workers employed by Compass have worked without a contract. The workers, represented by union UNITE HERE Local 1, went on strike March 10. The strike lasted 12 days, but has been paused since Spring Break in hopes that Compass would come to the bargaining table.

However, UNITE HERE Local 1 Communications Director Sarah Lyons said the negotiations have not been productive. Instead, she said, Compass bargained “in bad faith” and threatened and punished workers who participated in the March strike.

“That is the reason why we’re out here today: to call Compass to follow the law and to settle a fair contract,” Lyons said.

The workers held a second picket Friday afternoon, also at The Arch, to bring attention to the alleged labor law violations. Compass employees continued to work Friday, as the pickets consisted of employees who did not have shifts at that time.

The union filed a charge with the National Labor Relations Board on May 1, alleging unfair labor practices — including modification of contract, bad faith bargaining, discipline and coercive statements against workers. Compass Group denied the allegations in a statement to The Daily.

In the statement, a Compass spokesperson told The Daily that Compass participated in a more than 24-hour bargaining session with the union this week, and was “very disappointed” both sides could not reach an agreement.

“We have and continue to engage in fair, respectful and lawful negotiations with UNITE HERE Local 1 in full compliance with the National Labor Relations Act,” a Compass spokesperson wrote in the statement. “Compass remains genuinely eager to reach an agreement that supports our talented employees and is fair to all. We are committed to resolving the remaining items swiftly and in good faith, with the goal of delivering meaningful wage increases and enhanced benefits that further recognize the valuable contributions of our team.”

The NLRB typically decides on the merits of charges within seven to 14 weeks, and orders are enforced through the courts.

Lyons said the strike could continue at any time.

Gallery • 6 Photos Isaiah Steinberg/The Daily Northwestern Melissa Watkins has worked at NU for 12 years and currently works as a barista at Kresge Cafe. She thanked NU students for their support in the workers’ negotiations for a new contract.

Alma Perez, who has worked in dining at Foster-Walker Complex for two years, said she is fighting for a fair salary and pensions to support her three children.

Perez said she currently makes $21.78 per hour. In the face of rising grocery costs, she said, she is fighting for more.

“With the cost of living and the economy right now, it’s really hard to make it,” Perez said.

Local government officials also attended the picket to support NU workers. Ald. Tom Suffredin (6th) observed the events and conversed with workers, and Evanston Mayor Daniel Biss delivered a speech.

“I’m in the fight to stand shoulder to shoulder with the workers, to support their effort to get a fair contract and support the vision of a society where everybody who goes to work in the morning and provides a necessary service like this one can support their family, can live with dignity, can live in economic security and, by the way, can afford to live here in Evanston,” Biss said.

UNITE HERE Local 1 further criticized Compass in a Friday afternoon press release, urging the company to “stop breaking federal labor law and settle a fair contract.”

Following Biss, 12-year veteran Kresge Cafe barista Melissa Watkins spoke out against Compass’ alleged violations of labor laws, and called on the company to come to the table in good faith.

“In the words of Martin Luther King (Jr.), ‘We shall overcome,’” she said. “And like the mayor said, ‘When we fight, we win.’”

Watkins said she travels four hours each day to and from work and appreciates the support of NU students — several of whom joined the picket Friday morning.

“I am dedicated to serving the students, the community (and) the staff,” Watkins said. “This is my heart and what I feel.”

Email: [email protected]

X: @IsaiahStei27

Bluesky: @isaiahsteinberg

Related Stories:

— Northwestern University dining hall staff strike paused, but no agreement reached

— Dining workers go on strike early Monday morning in hopes of fair contract

— SOLR, Chicago labor leaders join striking dining workers to demand new contract