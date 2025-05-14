Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Chicago Stars FC requests zoning analysis to play at Northwestern’s Martin Stadium in 2026

Daily file photo by Henry Frieman
The team would potentially play 16 home matches at Northwestern’s lakeside stadium in 2026.
Henry Frieman, Design Editor
May 14, 2025

Lanny and Sharon Martin Stadium could have a new tenant for the 2026 National Women’s Soccer League season.

Professional women’s soccer team Chicago Stars FC requested a zoning analysis to play its home matches at Northwestern’s lacrosse, soccer and temporary football stadium during the 2026 season, which spans from March to November.

The team’s current lease at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Illinois, expires at the end of the year, according to a Stars spokesperson. 

“The club is considering a variety of stadium options for the 2026 season,” the spokesperson said in a statement to The Daily. “We will share any announcement regarding the location of our home matches once finalized.” 

The Stars’ zoning analysis, submitted to the City of Evanston and obtained by The Daily through a public records request, proposed 16 matches at Martin Stadium throughout the season. 

The University constructed temporary seating at Martin Stadium in 2024 to accommodate large crowds as Ryan Field, its football stadium, is rebuilt. The interim venue can hold about 11,500 spectators. Ryan Field is scheduled to be completed in 2026. 

The expanded capacity could make the stadium a perfect fit for the Stars, who averaged 7,156 fans per game last season, according to Sportico.

If approved, the Stars’ match days would start between noon and 7 p.m. The Stars also proposed a pre-match fan zone for match days on the field south of Martin Stadium, which would include tailgating games, an inflatable soccer field and a DJ one hour before kickoff, according to the zoning analysis. 

On match days, Campus Drive would be closed from Sheridan Road to Lake Michigan. The Stars would utilize NU campus parking garages and street parking to accommodate the flow of traffic toward the stadium, per the application, which also said the team expects a “meaningful number” of Stars staff and fans to take public transportation and charter private shuttles.

Chicago played two games at Martin Stadium in 2012, and former NU women’s soccer goalkeeper Mackenzie Wood (Communication ’21) is on the Stars’ roster. 

Northwestern Athletics declined to comment on the zoning analysis application and deferred all questions to the Stars, as did the University.

Email: [email protected] 

X: @HenryFrieman

Related Stories:

— Lack of composting at Martin Stadium raises questions of sustainability

— Football: Northwestern to play ‘majority’ of 2024, 2025 home games at enhanced Martin Stadium

— Women’s Soccer: Hannah Davison, Kayla Sharples make impact with Chicago Red Stars in NWSL Challenge Cup

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Campus
NUGW’s new four-pillar platform advocates for protecting noncitizen workers, restoring STEM research funding, defending transgender rights and maintaining diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.
Northwestern University Graduate Workers sends letters to university leaders, protests Trump administration policies
An illustration is symmetric down the middle, with a clipboard including charts on either side. The left side is red, indicating conservative, while the right side is blue, indicating liberal.
Northwestern study finds Democrats, left-leaning think tanks cite scientific studies more than Republicans
NU Day at Wrigley, an annual event, will take place this Wednesday. (Jonah McClure/The Daily Northwestern)
By the Numbers: NU Day at Wrigley
SPJ’s Mark of Excellence Awards recognize the best in student journalism each year. The Daily took home more awards than any other publication in its region this year.
The Daily Northwestern takes home 19 Society of Professional Journalists awards
Some dancers move in a circular formation at the center while others surround them in an outer ring.
Kaibigan’s Pinoy Show puts Filipino dance, music, food and folklore center stage
A person in a black zip-up stands inside a wooden food truck belonging to Soul & Smoke.
Students enjoy Evanston eats at annual SpoonFest
More in Latest Stories
As general manager, Christian Sarkisian will be tasked with overseeing salary cap management, developing the department's revenue-sharing strategy, leading NIL evaluations and negotiations and more.
Christian Sarkisian named Northwestern Athletics’ general manager
Ducks Dan and Dave: Portable Puddle Duck
Ducks Dan and Dave: Portable Puddle Duck
ETHS teacher Andrew Ginsberg holds up a poster with a drawing of a menorah and various statements about the role of dissent in Judaism.
ETHS teacher reprimanded by administrators over ‘Jewish acts of dissent’ poster, prompting backlash
Aldermen speak at the city council meeting.
City Council introduces long-discussed Responsible Bidder Ordinance
Two red doors
Reza’s Restaurant closed 'until further notice'
A man stands next to a truck with a dog logo on it.
Woofie’s rolls mobile pet service into Evanston
More in Sports
Graduate student right-hander Sam Hliboki throws a pitch during his complete game outing at Wrigley Field on Friday.
Baseball: Graduate student pitchers lead Northwestern to break five-series losing streak with series victory over Ohio State
Two players in white jerseys celebrate as players in gray jerseys walk off the field.
Captured: Baseball: NU wins against Ohio State 12-2 at Wrigley Field
Northwestern players dump Gatorade on coach Kate Drohan following a win earlier this season.
Softball: Northwestern punches 7th-straight NCAA Tournament ticket
Junior attacker Madison Taylor celebrates after scoring a goal against Michigan Sunday. Northwestern won 15-7.
Lacrosse: Taylor's 10-goal takeover spurs No. 3 Northwestern's 15-7 NCAA Tournament second-round win over Michigan
Northwestern dugout greets junior infielder Owen McElfatrick after scoring a run in its 12-2 win over Ohio State at Wrigley Field.
Baseball: McElfatrick continues late-season surge in Wrigley Field against Ohio State
Junior infielder Owen McElfatrick and senior outfielder Preston Knott celebrate Northwestern’s run-rule victory over Ohio State.
Baseball: Northwestern run-rules Ohio State 12-2, returns to winning ways at Wrigley Field