Natasha Bedingfield announced as Dillo Day headliner

Daily file photo by Micah Sandy
Natasha Bedingfield joins the lineup for the 53rd Dillo Day.
Emily Lichty and Maya Wong
May 8, 2025

British singer-songwriter Natasha Bedingfield will perform at Dillo Day as the festival’s headliner, Mayfest Productions announced Thursday morning. 

Bedingfield is a “global pop icon,” Mayfest Productions said, known for her “culture-defining smash hits” such as 2004’s “Unwritten” and 2007’s “Pocketful of Sunshine.” These two songs made waves in pop culture both in the 2000s and now — most recently with “Unwritten’s” feature in the 2023 rom-com “Anyone But You.”

Her debut album, “Unwritten,” was released in 2004 when Bedingfield was 22. “These Words,” the album’s second single, landed Bedingfield her first UK #1 a month prior to its release.  

The singer released her most recent fourth studio album, “Roll With Me,” in 2019. Prior to that, her latest work was 2010’s “Strip Me.” Since “Roll With Me,” Bedingfield has had a couple of singles, including the tracks “Adorable” and “These Words” with Badger.

Bedingfield has collaborated with former Dillo Day performer Sean Kingston and written songs alongside artists such as Nicki Minaj  and Brandy.

Bedingfield will headline NU’s 53rd Dillo Day. She will take to the stage alongside artists including R&B singer-songwriter Ravyn Lenae and rapper BigXthaPlug.

Dillo Day 2025 will take place May 17 at the Lakefill.

Email: [email protected]

X: @emilymlichty 

Email: [email protected] 

X: @mayaw0ng

