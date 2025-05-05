Subscribe
Electronic musician nimino announced as Dillo Day 2025 festival opener

Daily file photo by Micah Sandy
Nimino will be an opener at Dillo Day this year.
Emily Lichty, Arts & Entertainment Editor
May 5, 2025

U.K. electronic artist nimino will take to the Dillo Day stage as a festival opener this year, Mayfest Productions announced Monday afternoon.

Pursuing a passion for music he developed in his early teens, nimino’s career began with his release of a remix of the Pixies’ song “Where Is My Mind” in 2013. Following the song’s popularity, nimino went on to grow a devoted online following, gaining thousands of plays on SoundCloud and earning Huffington Post’s Artist of the Month. 

Nimino grew his online following with an interactive series on Instagram titled “songs for people you may know,” where fans requested creative prompts for nimino to make songs about. One of the most memorable was his response to the prompt “a song that sounds like the opener to a festival,” which turned into his hit track “Opening Credits” in 2022. 

In 2024, nimino released his first single, “I Only Smoke When I Drink,” which spent over 20 weeks on Billboard’s Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart and has over 100 million streams on Spotify. The track is a part of the musician’s new EP, “Creek,” which was released March 21.

The electronic musician will bring what Mayfest describes as “a distinctive new voice in electronic music” to this year’s Dillo Day.

Nimino is the most recent performer that Mayfest Productions has announced for the student group’s 53rd Dillo Day, joining R&B singer-songwriter Ravyn Lenae, rapper BigXthaPlug and indie band Slow Pulp. The festival will also feature student performers Perl and Inertia, which were selected following Mayfest’s Battle of the Artists April 27. 

Dillo Day 2025 will take place May 17 at the Lakefill.

Email: [email protected] 

X: @emilymlichty

