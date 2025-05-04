Local crafters, shoppers connect at Maker’s Market

Evanston resident and Willard Elementary School teacher Brandy Trafman strolled through Evanston’s Maker’s Market Sunday afternoon, browsing the handcrafted jewelry, artisanal goods and homemade fare displayed by local vendors and community members.

Trafman was just one customer of many at Evanston Made’s seventh annual Maker’s Market. The nonprofit arts advocacy organization hosts events that give local artists a chance to promote and sell their goods without a hefty upfront cost, said Lisa Degliantoni, the organization’s founder and co-director.

“I try to come and support all of the events in Evanston,” Trafman said. “Some of my co-teachers are actually at the event this year selling some of their things, so I wanted to support them as well.”

Degliantoni said Evanston Made’s goal is to “put art in front of everybody.” She organized the event to highlight the work of all artists equally, but said she specifically wanted to make sure new vendors had the opportunity to participate this year.

Vendors paid between $30 and $150 — depending on age and whether they are members of Evanston Made — to set up their booth for the five-hour event. The price, which Degliantoni said was relatively lower than many other art markets, stemmed from a desire to make the event as accessible as possible.

“We’re looking to make sure everyone’s included,” Degliantoni said. “You literally drive up your car, open up your trunk and set up a table. It’s super, super easy to do.”

Gallery • 5 Photos Ben Shapiro/The Daily Northwestern Vendors paid anywhere from $30 to $150 to set up a booth.

Claudia Aguirre was one of the first-time vendors at Sunday’s market. She makes what she described as “unique jewelry for the everyday person.”

Aguirre’s cousin and her daughters joined her at her booth to sell the jewelry. Aguirre said the kids like crafting with resin and 3D printers and were excited to help sell her artwork.

“I used to give (my jewelry) out for gifts and birthday presents, and people liked it, so I said, ‘Alright, let’s bring some jewelry,’” Aguirre said.

While the majority of vendors displayed art in various forms, Dylan Ambrosini brought a unique product to the market: knives.

Ambrosini, who said he was a cook until the COVID-19 pandemic hit, taught himself how to make knives during the pandemic. He compared himself to a ceramicist, noting that his product is also a work of art — and completely handmade.

Ambrosini said a shopmate set up a booth at Evanston Made’s market a few years ago and convinced him to come out this year. He said his goal was to connect with the community and promote his brand as “the knife guy.”

Between meeting fellow artists and sharing his work, Ambrosini said he was hopeful the market would help expand his company.

“The goal is always sales, but I usually find more value out of connecting with people,” Ambrosini said. “You don’t really get that when you’re isolated in your shop all the time.”

Email: [email protected]

X: @BenShapiroMedia

Related Stories:

— Downtown Evanston Farmers’ Market to kick off 50th season Saturday

— A guide to art-related spring activities to explore in Evanston, Chicago

— Evanston Made to celebrate 10th anniversary in June with new art exhibit