The Daily Northwestern
The Daily Northwestern
The Daily Northwestern

Downtown Evanston Farmers’ Market to kick off 50th season Saturday

Daily file photo by Sarah Serota
The market will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Saturday.
Hannah Webster, City Editor
April 30, 2025

The Downtown Evanston Farmers’ Market will launch its 50th season Saturday, beginning a season of weekly markets boasting local vendors, music and art.

Each Saturday between May 3 and Nov. 1, the market — located at University Place and Oak Avenue — will be open to the public from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Seniors and adults with disabilities can enter early at 7 a.m.

This year, the market will host about 70 vendors, up from 54 last year.

The 2025 farmers’ market season will feature new collaborations with community organizations such as Evanston Made, Likhaya and the Evanston Art Center. The market will also boast live music performances, vendor spotlights, a used cookbook giveaway and a Northwestern Spirit Day on Oct. 18.

The market will celebrate its 50th anniversary on July 12 with a special celebration. Until May 31, the city will accept design submissions for a 50th anniversary tote bag.

Visitors can park for free at the 1800 Maple Ave. Self Park Garage. Tickets can be validated at the City of Evanston tent at the market.

Email: [email protected] 

X: @hannahe_webster

 

