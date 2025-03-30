LTE: Steven Thrasher’s termination is a damnation of the futures of journalism and academia: An Open Letter from 117 Medill alumni & current students

To Dean Charles Whitaker, the faculty at the Medill School of Journalism and fellow Medill alumni,

The recent news of Prof. Steven Thrasher’s tenure rejection and planned termination in 2026 is absolutely appalling and shameful at best, and the move marks a clear, despicable stance as to where Medill’s ethical and political investments lie. Further, the decision is a chilling damnation of the futures of both the journalism industry and academia, as well as an abandoning of the core tenets Medill purports to hold and teach.

We are a contingent of concerned Medill alumni and current Medill students who urge you to join us in expressing outrage at Medill’s plans to terminate Dr. Thrasher’s appointment next year.

Each of us could write extensively about Dr. Thrasher’s positive impact on our lives and the invaluable mentorship, kindness and generosity he has offered us. As a formerly circulated petition with just over 2,800 signatures from esteemed academics, health professionals and journalists around the world states, “Dr. Thrasher has already earned an international reputation that is not only tenure-worthy, but would garner a full professorship at most universities.” Dean Whitaker’s own reviews reflect this as well, as Dr. Thrasher previously won the Karl Rosengren Faculty Mentoring Award.

Instead, today we write with specific concern over the decision to reject Dr. Thrasher’s tenure application and terminate his employment despite his over-qualification. We see this move as a disturbing concession to rising authoritarian forces that actively pose an existential threat. We join our colleagues who “urge the Board of Trustees and administration to resist yielding to the bullying behavior of the Trump administration” as well as our professors who urge NU to “stand up for DEI.”

We are calling on NU faculty — Medill faculty in particular — and alumni to voice their dissent as Dr. Thrasher appeals his tenure rejection and forthcoming termination. To support Dr. Thrasher is to support student journalists with marginalized identities. To support Dr. Thrasher is to support fearless truth telling. To support Dr. Thrasher is to support free media and the future of American journalism. The stakes are indeed high, and we are all implicated.

Plastered through every Medill building and the broader NU campus is the slogan: “Write Boldly and Tell the Truth Fearlessly.” It’s the Medill mantra, adopted from Joseph Medill — our school’s very namesake. We don’t need to explain to journalists the importance of free, fearless media. We already know that every fascist regime first aims to control the news media for its role in informing the broader public and keeping a check on government and oppressive systems of power.

During our time at Medill, we were repeatedly told to “be a voice for the voiceless.” To be clear, this ideal is problematic, yet we believe in the core value the mantra attempts to express: that those with privilege, resources and power have an obligation to help those around them, to fight against oppression and silencing forces and to do so loudly and unapologetically. These core values should come as no surprise to any Medill faculty, working journalist or community member. It’s what we owe to one another.

To the Medill faculty, there are myriad reasons to express your outrage. If you’re unwilling to speak out against ongoing genocide, rising totalitarianism and American imperialism, then speak out in defense of journalism — your industry, your craft, what we as students were continuously told is an “invaluable pillar of American democracy.”

As the Faculty of Columbia Journalism school recently wrote in response to the Trump administration’s moves to extinguish political speech, “One does not have to agree with the political opinions of any particular individual to understand that these threats cut to the core of what it means to live in a pluralistic democracy.”

At the very least, we implore you to speak out on behalf of your students. Hundreds of student journalists are admitted each year. Many are queer and of color. All believe in the power of journalism to change the world for the better. Your students — past, present and future — need your support. Safe spaces for queer students and students of color are under attack. For many new students, NU’s campus is the first exposure to the world outside of their hometowns. Some of us personally observed this every year as Peer Advisers and Wildcat Welcome Directors in the Office of Student Transition Experiences. Queer students and students of color come looking for community, for mentorship, for safety. Protect them. Protect us.

You all taught us the importance of journalism — the ways one’s voice has world-changing capabilities. You demonstrated how journalism can be a tool for public good. Now, we implore you to defend and practice the ideals we learned in your classrooms. You all taught us to write fearlessly. You all encouraged us to stand up. We ask you to do the same in this moment.

It should not be lost on any of us the cruel irony that Dr. Thrasher was hired as the Daniel H. Renberg Chair for social justice in reporting and is being fired for doing that very thing. To lose Dr. Thrasher is to lose the only educator who taught courses on LGBTQ journalism, teaching students like us that we belong and that our voices are powerful.

Just as importantly, we are calling on Medill alumni and current Medill students to express your outrage. Publish in The Daily. Call Medill. Email Dean Whitaker. Urge your former professors to issue support for Dr. Thrasher.

Dr. Thrasher put his body and career on the line to protect students like us — what are you willing to risk? Where will you stand? How will you defend a mentor who would drop anything to defend each and every one of us? How will you repay an educator who taught with compassion, patience, empathy and brilliance? Now is the time to support Dr. Thrasher in return. To refuse to speak is to abandon the legacies Dr. Thrasher has imprinted on all of us. To refuse to speak is to abandon the queer youth and youth of color who will enter Medill, looking for a safe space to harness their craft. Dr. Thrasher taught us to be unflinching and brave. What kind of world are we creating? What kind of industry are we shaping? We urge you to write for the young version of yourself that found a haven in Dr. Thrasher’s classroom and sought to make the world a better place through journalism.

We acknowledge that our jobs — news media and academic jobs in particular — are increasingly precarious, but in moments like this, we must critically reflect on what and who we are protecting. Objectivity is a ruse constructed to silence dissent. Whose political agenda are you tacitly supporting? Which future will you fight for? Will you stand idly by as your peers and community members are targeted? If you refuse to take action, one day you will look around and realize what has been lost, and you will know the part you played.

And finally, to Dean Whitaker, words cannot express our absolute disappointment in you. If moral principle and ethical responsibility alone are not enough to support Dr. Thrasher, we ask you to support him in defense of your students. You have an active role in shaping the world we live in. You have an active role in shaping the journalism industry. Look to the journalists who once inspired you. Remember the mentors who trained you to use journalism for public good. Recall why you first picked up a pen and called yourself a journalist.

Medill boasts a renowned faculty and extensive alumni network which represent our alma mater at nearly every media outlet around the world. Journalism matters. Medill matters. The precedent Medill sets will reverberate across the journalism industry and throughout the world. The future is in all of our hands, and it is no insignificant matter.

Inaction is an action. Doing nothing is a choice and a political stance. Your peers, your friends, your students, your mentors and your community members hear your silence. Your legacy is determined by the actions you take today. Will you cower or will you “Write Boldly and Tell the Truth Fearlessly?”

Signed,

Alex Chun, Medill Class of 2023, Former Daily Northwestern Digital Managing Editor, 2020-2021 Peer Adviser, Former Director for Medill in the Office of Student Transition Experiences

Maia Brown, Medill Class of 2021, Former North By Northwestern Graphics Editor, 2019-2021 Peer Adviser

– “Dr. Thrasher was the professor that reignited my appreciation for journalism when I was on the verge of switching programs. He is one-of-a-kind in the way he encourages empathy, morality and cultural competence in his students. He single handedly helped me to believe more in the power and potential of journalism.”

Onyekaorise Chigbogwu, Medill Class of 2023, Former Daily Northwestern McCormick Fellow

Mackenzie Matheson, Medill Class of 2023

Jordan Mangi, Medill Class of 2023, 2021-2022 Peer Adviser and Former Daily Northwestern Editor

Stephen Council, Medill Class of 2022, Former Daily Northwestern In Focus Editor, Former Director for Medill in the Office of Student Transition Experiences

Jude Cramer, Medill Class of 2023, Former STITCH Magazine Editor in Chief

Jacob Ohara, Medill Class of 2022, Former Daily Northwestern Digital Managing Editor

Max Lubbers, Medill Class of 2023, Former Daily Northwestern Managing Editor

Carlos Stinson-Maas, Medill Class of 2023, Former Daily Northwestern Assistant Sports Editor

Susanna Kemp, Medill Class of 2022, Former Daily Northwestern Assistant Audio Editor, 2019 Peer Adviser

– “Dr. Thrasher is a tremendous asset to the NU faculty. I have so much admiration and appreciation for the time I spent learning from him. He is one of the few Medill professors I had who truly contextualized the individual work we were doing in the larger landscape of journalism — he helped me to understand how journalism functions as an industry. I use that knowledge daily to fact check, understand and question what I read and hear — as well as to help my middle and high school students do so. Dr. Thrasher was ridiculously well read and encouraged us to read as well to better understand the world; he had a keen knowledge of how the cogs of the world and the United States fit together and spin. Everything he shared with us was well researched and intentional, and it is deeply ironic (and as I understand from his teachings, not entirely unpredictable) that he is now being pushed out of academia. As a side note, one time I turned on the radio and recognized the voice. It was Dr. Thrasher being interviewed. I cheered.”

Saira Singh, Medill Class of 2022, 2021 Peer Advisor, Former NNN Assignment Editor

Gabrielle Rabon, Medill Class of 2022, Former North By Northwestern Magazine Features Editor and Marketing Director, Recipient of the 2020 Best of Medill in Magazine Award

– “Throughout my time at NU, Dr. Thrasher stood out as among the most passionate journalists and most supportive professors at Medill. My classmates and I grew as both journalists and engaged citizens as a direct result of his teaching, both in the classroom and beyond. Dr. Thrasher’s strong moral compass and deep sense of empathy strengthen, rather than diminish, his ability to ethically tell stories about complex issues and make him a better instructor to future journalists who are learning about how to tell meaningful stories in an impactful way.”

Gavin Dorsey, Medill Class of 2024, Former Inside NU Editor in Chief

William Clark, Medill Class of 2024, Former Daily Northwestern Audio Editor and Digital Managing Editor

Emma Yarger, Medill Class of 2023, Former Daily Northwestern Development and Recruitment Editor

Alison Lee, Communication Class of 2022, IMC Certificate

Delaney Nelson, Medill Class of 2023, Former Daily Northwestern Managing Editor

Montserrat Vázquez-Posada, Medill Class of 2022

Sama Ben Amer, Medill Class of 2025

Ryan Kim, Medill Class of 2023, 2021 Peer Adviser

Jason Asenso, Medill Class of 2021

Simon Alberga Carr, Medill Class of 2026, Former Daily Northwestern Staffer

– “I have personally been mentored by Dr. Thrasher in my efforts to do unconventional journalism for activist causes, and he was professional, wise and devoted. Medill doesn’t have another Dr. Thrasher to give students advice when they’re doing that kind of reporting, and it would be a stain on our institution to let him go. Further, it is an open secret that in Dr. Thrasher’s absence, Medill professors fear for their jobs when discussing Palestine, even in class. Dean Whitaker knows as much, and his decision to nevertheless fire Thrasher reflects a betrayal of the journalistic values he’s supposed to represent. Whitaker should be the one getting fired.”

Brendan Le, Medill Class of 2024, Former North By Northwestern Print Managing Editor

Joan Gwak, Medill Class of 2022, Former North By Northwestern Editor

Tal Schatsky, Medill 2020-2021, Communication Class of 2022, Former Daily Northwestern Assistant Campus Editor and Senior Staffer

– “I took Dr. Thrasher’s class Sex and the American Empire in Fall 2021. This class was one of the most intellectually rigorous courses I took during my time at NU, and Dr. Thrasher was a uniquely compassionate, supportive and attentive mentor during my time in his class.”

Jiakai Chang, Medill Class of 2022

Eugenia Cardinale, Medill Class of 2021

Nicholas Guiang, Medill Class of 2022, Former WNUR Broadcaster and DJ

– “I never took a class with Dr. Thrasher, but I had friends who did, and they had nothing but glowing reviews for his ability to educate. And over the past two years, I have commended his involvement in student/school politics and his ability to lead by example in both his journalism and his personal beliefs.”

Nico Petry-Mitchel, Medill Class of 2024, Former To Be Designed Podcast Host and Writer, Former STITCH Magazine Writer and Stylist

– “It should not be even remotely questioned, the sincerity and intentionality of Dr. Thrasher’s tenure and lasting transformative impact on every single one of his students. How can the leading program in journalism punish a professor for defending the free speech of marginalized voices and bodies? Who is benefitting from Dr. Thrasher’s exclusion in the communities he’s a part of? The answer is no one. The Dean and other faculty ought to really look at themselves in the mirror and ask why they are journalists if not to hold power accountable. “

Grayson Welo, Medill Class of 2023

Meher Yeda, Medill Class of 2023, Former Daily Northwestern Design Editor

Jason Asenso, Medill Class of 2021

Olivia Alexander, Medill Class of 2024, 2022 and 2023 Medill Peer Adviser, 2024 Director for Medill Wildcat Welcome Board of Directors, Former Daily Northwestern In Focus Editor

Lauren Loeffler, Medill Class of 2022, Medill Work Study Student

Henry Roach, Medill Class of 2024, Former Northwestern Flipside Managing Editor, Former Daily Northwestern Staffer

– “I was privileged to take Dr. Thrasher’s course Reading & Reporting LGBTQ+ Health as a Medill sophomore in Fall 2021. Far from being “inadequate,” Dr. Thrasher’s teaching was among the most compassionate, effective and encouraging I received during my time at NU. Dr. Thrasher was always happy to share behind-the-scenes details on how he brought his works on LGBTQ+ communities of color to fruition, which was helpful to see as an emerging journalist. Moreover, he planned an exceptional syllabus, with field trips to Chicago to introduce us to people and places relevant to LGBTQ+ reporting. I’ve never felt more in connection with queer writing practices than I did when we had the opportunity to visit the Leather Archives and Museum or meet renowned intersex activist Pidgeon Pagonis. When it came to assignments, Dr. Thrasher offered generous, thoughtful feedback that bolstered my writing skills and my confidence in my journalistic voice. Upon learning I was a double major in Gender & Sexuality Studies, Dr. Thrasher also encouraged me to draw upon the queer and trans theory I was learning in my journalistic practice. Hearing such encouragement from a professor helped me believe that a synthesis of my academic and journalistic worlds was possible for my future. Dr. Thrasher’s course was my first Medill elective, and it was everything I hoped and thought a Medill class should be. In his classroom, I did not have to introduce a queer or trans perspective as a student in order for there to be serious and thoughtful consideration of queer and trans people — as subjects and reporters — in the syllabus. I felt included, supported and encouraged as a trans and queer journalist. I was invigorated by how concepts such as “journalistic objectivity” were not presumed to be neutral, but thoughtfully and seriously interrogated by drawing on critical lines of inquiry from queer communities and communities of color. It was only in the following quarters, as I completed more Medill elective classes, that I realized Dr. Thrasher’s class was unique in these regards — and it was due to the fact that as a journalist, a scholar and a professor, Dr. Thrasher is exceptional.”

Samantha Lebeck, Medill Class of 2024, 2021-2023 Medill Peer Adviser, Former North by Northwestern Editor and Staffer

Marleigh Eshleman, Medill Class of 2022

Hannah Cole, Medill Class of 2024, Former Daily Northwestern and North By Northwestern Staffer

Lucia Barnum, Medill Class of 2025, Former Daily Northwestern Editor

Shveta Shah, Medill Class of 2025, Former Daily Northwestern Senior Staffer

Chris Vazquez, Medill Class of 2021, Former Daily Northwestern Digital Managing Editor

Melissa Dai, Medill Class of 2026, Daily Northwestern Senior Staffer

Elbert Xie, Medill Class of 2023

Chris Burton, Medill Class of 2021, 2021 Peer Adviser, Former NNN Sports Director

Kalen Luciano, Medill Class of 2021, Former Daily Northwestern Digital Managing Editor

Madison Smith, Medill Class of 2023, Former Daily Northwestern Photo and Audio Editor

Mika Ellison, Medill Class of 2025, 2022-2024 Peer Adviser, Former Daily Northwestern Audio Editor, WNUR News Director

Ana Chavez, Medill Class of 2028, 2025 Family Ambassador

Nithan Rajappa, Medill Class of 2025/2026, Medill DEI Research Assistant

Kara Peeler, Medill Class of 2025, Former Daily Northwestern Print Managing Editor

Patrick Andres , Medill Class of 2022, Former Daily Northwestern Sports Editor

Isabelle Butera, Medill Class of 2025

Erica Davis, Medill Class of 2023, Former STITCH Magazine Editor

Audrey Hettleman, Medill Class of 2024, Former Daily Northwestern Managing Editor, Former North by Northwestern Print Managing Editor

Lily Carey, Medill Class of 2024, MSJ Class of 2025, Former Daily Northwestern Print Managing Editor

Cate Bikales, Medill Class of 2026

Shannon Tyler, Medill Class of 2025, Former Daily Northwestern Summer Editor in Chief

Katherine Ergil, Medill Class of 2025

Iris Swarthout, Medill Class of 2023, Former Daily Northwestern Assistant Campus Editor and Audience Engagement Editor, Former North By Northwestern Editor and Staffer, WNUR Contributor

Katrina Pham, Medill Class of 2024, Former Daily Northwestern Digital Managing Editor, Former AASJ Board Member, Co-Founder of Medill Speak Out, Former Medill Representative at 3 JEA Student Conferences, Former Knight Lab Research Associate

Anita Li, Medill Class of 2025, Former Daily Northwestern Audio Editor, Former nuAZN Multimedia Editor

Jorge Martinez, Medill Class of 2027, NAHJ, QMA, North By Northwestern

– “Dr. Thrasher is an invaluable resource for aspiring queer journalists. He has personally helped me in my journey of self-acceptance and has inspired me to become a better writer, advocating for marginalized voices as he does so fearlessly.”

Ashton Goren, Medill Class of 2024, Former Daily Northwestern Reporter, Assistant A&E Editor

Trent Brown, Medill Class of 2023, Former North by Northwestern Editor in Chief

Ashley Sánchez, Medill Class of 2024, 2022-2024 Medill Ambassador, Former North By Northwestern Section Editor

– “Dr. Thrasher’s class, which I took fall 2021, was incredible. I often brought it up during the many times hosting potential Medill students as a Medill Ambassador.”

Grace/Rae Deng, Medill Class of 2023, Former North by Northwestern Executive Editor

Karen Reyes, Medill Class of 2021, Former North By Northwestern Reporter

Brett Rogers, Medill Class of 2027, 2024 and 2025 Peer Adviser, Current CRUSH Magazine Editor-in-Chief, Former CRUSH Magazine Creative Director, Current STITCH Styling Contributor

Waverly Long, Medill Class of 2025, Former Daily Northwestern Campus Editor, Development & Recruitment Editor, Diversity & Inclusion Chair, Web Editor, Staff Editor, Newsletter Editor

Jennifer Zhan, Medill Class of 2022, Former Daily Northwestern Monthly Editor

Alexa Crowder, Medill Class of 2024, Former Daily Northwestern Copy Editor

Kadin Mills, Medill Class of 2024, Former Daily Northwestern In Focus Editor, Former Daily Northwestern Opinion Editor

Freedom Gobel, Medill Class of 2023

Gavin Fisk, Medill Class of 2027, North By Northwestern Reporter, Scene + Heard Assistant Editor, Former Daily Northwestern Staffer

Heena Srivastava, Medill Class of 2021, Former Daily Northwestern Digital Managing Editor

Valentina Reni Doukeris, Medill Class of 2024

Bazil Frueh, Medill Class of 2026, CRUSH Magazine Founder and Former Editor-in-Chief

Gabriela Hamburger Medailleu, Medill Class of 2027, NNN Anchor and Reporter

– “As journalists we are taught the values of free speech and differences of opinion, and we know the implications and dangers of censorship and punishment for exercising your 1st Amendment right. A well rounded and impactful education means understanding and hearing from all sides, not blocking out the people we view as controversial. Medill is considered one of the best journalism schools in the world, and it produces some of the most talented and inspiring reporters out there. I was genuinely so proud to be part of their institution. However, the persecution of Professor Thrasher is embarrassing, incredibly tone deaf, and it makes me worried about the integrity of this program. Medill should aspire to do better, because censorship of ideas we do not find to be clean cut is the reason journalists are losing credibility within the country. Do better.”

Gracie Kwon, Medill Class of 2025, Former nuAZN Creative Director

Junseo Lee, Medill Class of 2028, Daily Northwestern Staffer

Sonya Dymova, Medill Class of 2026, Former Daily Northwestern Digital Managing Editor

Sofia Sorochinskaia, Medill Class of 2026

Avery Adams, Medill Class of 2022, 2021 Northwestern Media Editor

– “Dr. Thrasher was one of the most authentic, passionate, inspiring and educational professors I had as he discussed our roles in the outside world. He taught me to be a voice for the voiceless — the ultimate reason why journalism exists. Truly life-changing in a positive way. Palestine must be free, and Dr. Thrasher shares the ideas of many many others. He should not be, nor should we ever be, punished for condemning a genocide.”

Claire Murphy, Medill Class of 2025, MSJ

Christiana Freitag, Medill Class of 2025, MSJ

Jillian Moore, Medill Class of 2027, Former Daily Northwestern Multimedia Managing Editor

Vaibhavi Hemasundar, Medill Class of 2023, 2020 and 2021 Peer Adviser, Former STITCH Digital Managing Editor and Print Managing Editor

Kim Jao, Medill Class of 2025, Former Editor in Chief of North By Northwestern and nuAZN

Zach Watson, Medill Class of 2022, Former co-Director of WNUR News

Katie Song, Medill Class of 2022

Dahyun Hong, Medill Class of 2024

– “I took Dr. Thrasher’s course of Sex and the American Empire my senior year. It was by far the most influential journalism course I had ever taken in Medill, and I genuinely regretted not having taken it sooner in my undergraduate career. After the first year and a half of Medill courses, I lost my passion for journalism and found the industry bleak and broken. Dr. Thrasher’s course brought so much nuance to the discussion around journalism, bias and identity in a way that made me feel that if I had taken his course earlier, I wouldn’t have parted from my journalism path so quickly. That’s how influential of a professor he is. When I later saw his brave involvement in our student encampment for Palestine, my heart was moved by his not only emotional but physical commitment to supporting his students and the right to free speech and protest. The fact that his job and tenure are at risk simply for his devotion to his students is a disgrace.”

Yiming Fu, Medill Class of 2024, Former Daily Northwestern Managing Editor

Samantha Aguilar, Medill Class of 2023, Former Daily Northwestern Staffer, Former NAHJ Member

Sophia Lo, Medill Class of 2022, Former North By Northwestern Managing Editor

Elise Hannum, Medill Class of 2022, 2021 Peer Adviser, Former North by Northwestern Print Managing Editor

Ella Brockway, Medill Class of 2021, Former Daily Northwestern Staffer

Jessica Ma, Medill Class of 2025, Peer Advisor, Former Daily Northwestern Editor and Staffer

Russell Leung, Medill Class of 2024, Former Daily Northwestern Staffer

Miko Deloso, Medill Class of 2022, Former North by Northwestern Editor in Chief

Bianca Arguelles, Medill Class of 2028

Kelly Rappaport, Medill Class of 2025, Former Daily Northwestern Design Editor, Former North By Northwestern Entertainment Editor, WNUR Media Editor/President

Aidan Johnstone, Medill Class of 2026, Daily Northwestern In Focus Editor

James Frazier-Wilson, Medill Class of 2028, Member of the Queer Media Association

Benjamin Cummings, Medill Class of 2024, Participant in Buenos Aires JR program

– “Thrasher makes it a point to be accessible to students and shows care through action.”

Yasmin Mustefa, Medill Class of 2026, Former North By Northwestern DEI Editor, Blackboard Magazine Executive Editor

Michelle Sheen, Medill Class of 2026, Former nuAZN Magazine Creative Director

Sneha Dey, Medill Class of 2022, Former Daily Northwestern Editor in Chief, 2021 Peer Adviser

Elizabeth Yoon, Medill Class of 2023, 2022-23 Peer Adviser, Former North By Northwestern Assistant Managing Editor

Wendy Zhu, Medill Class of 2025, Former Daily Northwestern Creative Director, Former STITCH Magazine Design Editor, Former nuAZN Creative Director

Sarah Kim, Medill Class of 2026, Peer Adviser

Martha Contreras, Medill Class of 2025, Former Daily Northwestern Staffer, Former NAHJ Chapter President

– “Dr. Thrasher’s LGBTQ reporting class impacted my life more than any other class at NU. He not only helped shape me into the audacious journalist and critical student I am today, but inspired me to stand up for myself and my community. His positive impact as a professor transpired the classroom. There isn’t a more deserving professor of tenure, and to remove him as a teacher overall is to deprive future students of one of the most formative educational experiences they will ever have. I am appalled at the university’s response and am ashamed to be a part of this institution. It isn’t too late to do better. This will not be forgotten. Especially by your outspoken students who you have taught to hold institutions accountable for this very behavior.”

Eva Putnam, Medill Class of 2025, Research Assistant

Caitlin Chen, Medill Class of 2021, Former Daily Northwestern Design Editor

– “Dr. Thrasher should be reinstated. He is an excellent teacher and helped me learn to approach the world with more empathy and skepticism, which are both essential for quality journalism.”

Julia Narvaez, Medill Class of 2025, NAHJ Vice President 2022-23

Naya Reyes, Medill Class of 2025, NNN Reporter, Former North By Northwestern Staff Writer, WNUR reporter

Roxanne Panas, Medill Class of 2021, Former Daily Northwestern Creative Director and Design Editor

Nyla Gilstrap, Medill Class of 2025

If you would like to respond publicly to this op-ed, send a Letter to the Editor to [email protected]. The views expressed in this piece do not necessarily reflect the views of all staff members of The Daily Northwestern.