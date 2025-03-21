LTE: An Open Letter from 922 NU alumni — Board of Trustees: Resist Trump Administration Bullying

Dear Chair Barris and Trustees,

The academic freedom of universities and colleges is essential to preserving a thriving democracy. These institutions must be free from the whims of politics.

Our alma mater Northwestern University has been under attack for adopting policies and procedures that are designed so students of all races, religions and political views have equal opportunities in all aspects of campus life.

The Trump administration has decided to attack NU and other universities by using the power of the purse to force these institutions to bend the knee.

By forcing our University to eliminate any references to diversity, equity and inclusion, which really means any references that include women, people of color and other groups, the Trump administration is interfering with the free expression and research essential for evidence-based teaching, the development of critical thinking and the advancement of our society.

By threatening to withhold federal funds because it disagrees with how the University has handled student dissent, the Trump administration is interfering with academic freedom.

We, the undersigned alums, urge the Board of Trustees and administration to resist yielding to the bullying behavior of the Trump administration.

Sincerely,

