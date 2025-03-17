Subscribe
The Daily Northwestern
LTE: An Open Letter from 55 faculty members urging Northwestern to Stand Up for DEI

55 Northwestern faculty members
March 17, 2025

As faculty members, we are alarmed by the assault on Northwestern University’s diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.

The mission statement of our University states, “Northwestern is committed to excellent teaching, innovative research and the personal and intellectual growth of its students in a diverse academic community.” DEI efforts encourage excellence among students, faculty and staff and make the University stronger.

We urge NU’s leadership to stand up to the Trump administration’s censorship campaign by working with other universities to preserve DEI initiatives and academic freedom.

Signed,
Jon Marshall, Medill School
Martha Biondi, Black Studies, Weinberg
Douglas Foster, Medill School
Elizabeth Shakman Hurd, Religious Studies and Political Science, Weinberg
​​Daisy Hernández, English and Latina and Latino Studies, Weinberg
Jorge Coronado, Spanish and Portuguese, Weinberg
Emma Adam, School of Education and Social Policy
Megan Bang, School of Education and Social Policy
Shana Bernstein, Center for Legal Studies
Tabitha Bonilla, Human Development and Social Policy and Political Science
Brian Bouldrey, English, Weinberg
Joshua Chambers-Letson, Performance Studies, Communication
Noah Chaskin, English, Weinberg
Cynthia Coburn, School of Education and Social Policy
Deborah Douglas, Medill School
Thadeus Dowad, Art History, Weinberg
​​Jillana Enteen, Gender and Sexuality Studies, Weinberg
Kasey Evans, English, Weinberg
Tara Fickle, Asian American Studies, Weinberg
Thomas Gaubatz, Asian Languages and Cultures, Weinberg
Ava Thompson Greenwell, Medill School
Leslie M. Harris, History and Black Studies, Weinberg
Barnor Hesse, Black Studies, Weinberg
Brent E. Huffman, Medill School
Rebecca Johnson, English, Weinberg
Sylvester Johnson, Black Studies, Weinberg
Matt Kiefer, Medill School
Sarah Kokernot, English, Weinberg
Silyane Larcher, Black Studies, Weinberg
Jules Law, English, Weinberg
​​Donna Rosene Leff, Medill School
Emily Maguire, Spanish and Portuguese, Weinberg
Kate Masur, History, Weinberg
Ivan Meyers, Medill School
Santiago Molina, Sociology, Weinberg
Natalie Moore, Medill School
Barbara Newman, English, Weinberg
Mary Pattillo, Black Studies, Weinberg
Kennetta Hammond Perry, Black Studies, Weinberg
Monica Russel y Rodriguez, Anthropology, Weinberg
Sarah Schulman, English, Weinberg
Shalini Shankar, Anthropology and Asian American Studies
Nitasha Sharma, Black Studies, Weinberg
Peter Sporn, MD, Feinberg School of Medicine
Larry Stuelpnagel, Medill School and Political Science
Helen Tilley, Pritzker, History and Anthropology, Weinberg
Michael Anthony Turcios, Radio, Television, and Film; Latina and Latino Studies; Center for Native American and Indigenous Research
Sepehr Vakil, School of Education and Social Policy
Jessica Villagomez, Medill School
Shirin Vossoughi, School of Education and Social Policy
Mary Ann Weston, Medill School
Tristram Wolff, English, Weinberg
Ji-Yeon Yuh, History, Asian American Studies, Weinberg
Alithia Zamantakis, Institute for Sexual and Gender Minority Health and Wellbeing
Rebecca Zorach, Art and Art History, Weinberg

If you would like to respond publicly to this op-ed, send a Letter to the Editor to [email protected]. The views expressed in this piece do not necessarily reflect the views of all staff members of The Daily Northwestern.

