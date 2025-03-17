LTE: An Open Letter from 55 faculty members urging Northwestern to Stand Up for DEI

As faculty members, we are alarmed by the assault on Northwestern University’s diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.

The mission statement of our University states, “Northwestern is committed to excellent teaching, innovative research and the personal and intellectual growth of its students in a diverse academic community.” DEI efforts encourage excellence among students, faculty and staff and make the University stronger.

We urge NU’s leadership to stand up to the Trump administration’s censorship campaign by working with other universities to preserve DEI initiatives and academic freedom.

Signed,

Jon Marshall, Medill School

Martha Biondi, Black Studies, Weinberg

Douglas Foster, Medill School

Elizabeth Shakman Hurd, Religious Studies and Political Science, Weinberg

​​Daisy Hernández, English and Latina and Latino Studies, Weinberg

Jorge Coronado, Spanish and Portuguese, Weinberg

Emma Adam, School of Education and Social Policy

Megan Bang, School of Education and Social Policy

Shana Bernstein, Center for Legal Studies

Tabitha Bonilla, Human Development and Social Policy and Political Science

Brian Bouldrey, English, Weinberg

Joshua Chambers-Letson, Performance Studies, Communication

Noah Chaskin, English, Weinberg

Cynthia Coburn, School of Education and Social Policy

Deborah Douglas, Medill School

Thadeus Dowad, Art History, Weinberg

​​Jillana Enteen, Gender and Sexuality Studies, Weinberg

Kasey Evans, English, Weinberg

Tara Fickle, Asian American Studies, Weinberg

Thomas Gaubatz, Asian Languages and Cultures, Weinberg

Ava Thompson Greenwell, Medill School

Leslie M. Harris, History and Black Studies, Weinberg

Barnor Hesse, Black Studies, Weinberg

Brent E. Huffman, Medill School

Rebecca Johnson, English, Weinberg

Sylvester Johnson, Black Studies, Weinberg

Matt Kiefer, Medill School

Sarah Kokernot, English, Weinberg

Silyane Larcher, Black Studies, Weinberg

Jules Law, English, Weinberg

​​Donna Rosene Leff, Medill School

Emily Maguire, Spanish and Portuguese, Weinberg

Kate Masur, History, Weinberg

Ivan Meyers, Medill School

Santiago Molina, Sociology, Weinberg

Natalie Moore, Medill School

Barbara Newman, English, Weinberg

Mary Pattillo, Black Studies, Weinberg

Kennetta Hammond Perry, Black Studies, Weinberg

Monica Russel y Rodriguez, Anthropology, Weinberg

Sarah Schulman, English, Weinberg

Shalini Shankar, Anthropology and Asian American Studies

Nitasha Sharma, Black Studies, Weinberg

Peter Sporn, MD, Feinberg School of Medicine

Larry Stuelpnagel, Medill School and Political Science

Helen Tilley, Pritzker, History and Anthropology, Weinberg

Michael Anthony Turcios, Radio, Television, and Film; Latina and Latino Studies; Center for Native American and Indigenous Research

Sepehr Vakil, School of Education and Social Policy

Jessica Villagomez, Medill School

Shirin Vossoughi, School of Education and Social Policy

Mary Ann Weston, Medill School

Tristram Wolff, English, Weinberg

Ji-Yeon Yuh, History, Asian American Studies, Weinberg

Alithia Zamantakis, Institute for Sexual and Gender Minority Health and Wellbeing

Rebecca Zorach, Art and Art History, Weinberg

