Letter to the Editor: NU must sacrifice Ryan Field funding to preserve vital research

Northwestern faces an existential crisis. The Trump administration’s freezing of $790 million in research funds strikes the very heart of NU’s identity as a center of vital research. Board of Trustees chair Peter Barris and interim President Henry S. Bienen said the University will continue funding critical research at least until the end of this calendar year.

But what happens after Dec. 31? “(If) research at Northwestern collapses entirely, we shut down as a research institution,” warned McCormick professor Justin Notestein.

Other faculty members are taking a tough but pragmatic approach to a possible funding cut-off. Weinberg Prof. of molecular biosciences Curt Horvath said he will preserve essential research funds by cutting “nonessential programs” in his department. His approach should extend University-wide. NU’s top leaders must perform a kind of fiscal triage, focusing on what is essential to the University and discarding what is not.

NU’s most nonessential project, in my view, is also its most expensive — rebuilding Ryan Field. The 35,000-seat structure, scheduled to open in 2026, is now estimated to cost $862 million, Front Office Sports reported, which would make it “the most expensive college stadium in the country.” Shirley and Pat Ryan have donated $480 million of the total cost. This leaves the University obligated to fund the remaining construction cost of $382 million.

In addition, NU pledged to give Evanston $100 million over a ten-year period in exchange for approval to host concerts and other public events. This brings the total price tag to $482 million for a project that primarily benefits student athletes and, more specifically, male student athletes.

I feel that NU should divert this money to preserve vital research that saves, improves and prolongs people’s lives. One recent example is the world’s smallest pacemaker, developed by McCormick engineers and Feinberg researchers to treat infants with heart defects.

McCormick Prof. John Rogers, who led the engineering team, hopes this project will inspire others to pursue research careers. But that inspiration will vanish if funds disappear.

Note that I proposed diverting, but not entirely eliminating, Ryan Field funding. If the Trump administration restores NU’s research funds, NU can resume funding Ryan Field. Most of Columbia University’s research funds will soon be restored, and negotiations are underway with Harvard for the same goal. NU’s status is currently unclear.

Diverting Ryan Field funding raises the question of where the Wildcats will play in 2026. There are three options:

1. They can continue playing at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium, which the Wall Street Journal called “the hottest ticket in college football,” because of its stunning view of Lake Michigan. Fox Sports telecast NU’s home game against the University of Oregon on Sept. 13, including hosting its popular “Big Noon Kickoff” program on the Lakefill. Sportscasters seemed impressed with the roughly 12,000-seat venue, which added new audio and visual features.

2. They can play games at Wrigley Field (41,649 seats) on Chicago’s North Side, roughly 10 miles from Evanston, which they have done in previous years after the end of the baseball season, hosting Ohio State and Iowa at the venue in 2024 and 2023, respectively.

3. They can play at Soldier Field (63,500 seats) on Chicago’s South Side, roughly 15 miles from Evanston, which would be available to the Wildcats on Saturdays. The Chicago Bears play on Sunday, Monday or Thursday. The distance from Evanston may seem daunting, but a reporter for The Daily recently made the trip to see a performance of Oasis. NU can charter buses to bring students there for Wildcats football games.

Under NU’s current financial constraints, each of these options make more sense than spending nearly half a billion dollars on a lavish showcase for graduate transfer students to score touchdowns and profit from name, image and likeness payments.

Don’t get me wrong: I root for the Wildcats and enjoyed watching them play in what was then called Dyche Stadium during my time as a Medill graduate student from 1962 to 1964.

But football fever should not obscure harsh economic realities. NU’s Board of Trustees and interim president must decide on how to shape the institution’s future. Do they want NU to continue its identity as a stellar center of groundbreaking research? Or do they want the University to be perceived as a Big Ten football franchise and a farm team for the NFL?

They can’t have it both ways; soon, they must make a crucial choice. The fiscal play clock is running, and the two-minute warning is fast approaching.

Richard Reif is an alumnus of the Medill School of Journalism who graduated in 1964. He can be contacted at [email protected]. If you would like to respond publicly to this op-ed, send a Letter to the Editor to [email protected]. The views expressed in this piece do not necessarily reflect the views of all staff members of The Daily Northwestern.