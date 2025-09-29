As federal funding freeze persists, Northwestern’s researchers navigate uncertain futures

Nearly six months after the Trump administration froze $790 million in federal funding for Northwestern, faculty continue to confront a new academic research reality amid national changes. An uncertain future remains a paramount concern for researchers as they adapt to funding freezes, hiring halts and staff cuts.

On April 8, the same day it froze NU’s funds, the federal government issued around 100 stop-work orders. The freeze primarily targets grants from the Departments of Agriculture, Defense, Education and Health and Human Services, which are awarded via federal agencies such as the National Science Foundation and the National Institutes of Health.

As a dark outlook for projects’ futures loomed, NU announced its commitment to financially support research affected by the freeze a week later.

But the University couldn’t stop the bleed without a cost.

NU announced they were initiating a faculty and staff hiring freeze on June 10 and eliminating more than 400 staff positions — half of which were vacant at the time — at the end of July.

Since then, NU’s research community has adjusted to these developments in order to continue research.

Some researchers appreciate University aid, but sacrifices are still made

Molecular biosciences Prof. Curt Horvath researches immune responses to virus infections and cancer. The grant that funded his work was affected by the freeze, he said.

While Horvath expressed gratitude for the University’s support, especially as it suffers financially from the added costs, he acknowledged that he still has to make adjustments by cutting “nonessential programs,” since NU is unable to fully offset the funding.

“We’ve been really lucky that Northwestern University has adopted a policy to help to cover some of those costs, even though it’s incurring a pretty big debt to the University while they try to sort it out,” Horvath said. “But of course, that’s not a permanent solution. Can’t go on forever.”

Chemical and biological engineering Prof. Jennifer Dunn echoed Horvath’s sentiment. She said she is grateful that NU has gone “beyond what many other universities have done” to support labs like hers.

Dunn researches the environmental impacts and the influence of emerging technologies.

But she knows that NU’s support is not a long-term solution. Because of this, she said she chose to stop one of her research projects focused on carbon capture and storage, a project that has remained in “limbo” since the freeze.

“I opted not to continue to request this support from the University because I’m nearly certain that the project will not be continued,” Dunn said.

Without enough money coming in, Dunn said she did not renew contracts for two staff members in her lab. One was a postdoctoral scholar carrying out carbon capture and storage research, while the other was a research assistant supporting external coordinations.

Furthermore, two Ph.D. students projected to finish their degree in two years are now aiming to complete their degree in one year, Dunn said, because of the uncertainty of funding.

“Overall, my research group will be cut in half between now and one year from now, and so that’ll just influence our ability, in terms of research output,” Dunn said. “Fewer people just means fewer discoveries, fewer ways to interact with the research community.”

Staff cuts, hiring freezes slow research progress

Biomedical engineering Prof. Guillermo Ameer researches regeneration of tissues and organs for reconstructive surgeries. He said his NIH grant has not been directly impacted by the funding freeze, but staff cuts impede his research progress.

Ameer said researchers like him rely on Core Facilities essential for data collection, which contain expensive instruments shared between lab groups. Staff positions maintaining these facilities have been cut, straining the system and causing a backlog on Core equipment, he said.

“The people that we have in the Cores are fantastic, and it took years to build these facilities to support the kind of work that we do at Northwestern,” Ameer said. “These kinds of research enterprises don’t happen by magic. It takes a lot of moving parts, a lot of dedicated people, a lot of resources besides the funding to make it work.”

Now, Ameer said he has to get creative and plan out the next six to nine months to ensure they meet deadlines.

As a researcher that frequently uses Cores to conduct studies, Horvath said staff cuts diminish researchers’ capability to have a “robust and competitive scientific research environment.” The work of cut staff positions now must be distributed among everyone, he said.

Staff cuts have also slowed grant applications, which require a long process starting with University approval, according to Horvath.

“All of these systems are under stress, so they require us to have our grant applications turned into them way in advance of the deadline, earlier and earlier because they need more time to go through it because they have fewer people to process it, which means that we don’t have as much time to work on it,” Horvath said.

Hiring freezes, lack of proposal requests, leave a gap in fresh talent

Few calls for new research proposals have been sent out by federal agencies like the NSF and Department of Energy, Dunn said. Researchers must submit a substantial amount of proposals in order to successfully receive funds for a few, according to Dunn.

He also said these research project funds pay graduate students and postdocs. Unable to submit new proposals, she did not accept new students into the research group.

The uncertainty doesn’t just affect the present — it also undermines the longevity of research.

“The funding landscape is so uncertain that one year out from now, unless things change, research — not only at Northwestern, but this is true of colleagues I talk with across academia in the United States — is just going to go through a really, really rough patch, to understate it,” Dunn said.

Horvath said the current financial crisis has expanded challenges that arise when people leave the University, whether retiring or for other opportunities. Positions in the department sometimes take a year to interview and fill, and as the department cannot hire this year, it “trickles back” next year and beyond, Horvath said.

A vulnerable population in this situation is the junior faculty, which Horvath said affects the quality of teaching and research programs in the future.

“It’s harder and harder for them to get support,” Horvath said. “It’s going to create a gap in the pipeline of people who are trained to become scientists in the future.”

