Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Northwestern research to be funded through 2025 amid federal freeze, Bienen promises

Cayla Labgold-Carroll/The Daily Northwestern
Faculty researchers have been forced to adapt to halts in hiring and other symptoms of the Trump administration’s $790 federal funding freeze.
Melody Xu, Development and Recruitment Editor
October 1, 2025

Interim President Henry Bienen promised the Northwestern community on Tuesday that “essential funding needs” will continue through the end of the year for faculty researchers impacted by the University’s $790 million federal funding freeze in April.

A week after the freeze, the University announced its commitment to continuing funding research affected by around 100 stop-work orders until the future of NU’s federal funding became more clear. 

Throughout this, researchers have been forced to adapt to symptoms of the Trump administration’s decision — a hiring freeze struck in June and more than 400 staff positions eliminated at the end of July.

“We continue to urge fiscal responsibility, including the conservative use of funds to help minimize University risk and extend the time that Northwestern can support our research community,” Bienen and Peter Barris, Board of Trustees chair, wrote in a statement.

According to the statement, NU and its Board of Trustees had been committed for months to sustaining “critical research” despite the federal actions, and they reaffirmed this commitment at the most recent Board meeting. 

The University will continue its efforts to regain the federal funding that was promised to its investigators, the statement read.

NU is “working diligently” to support faculty, postdocs, staff and students who drive its global impact, according to the statement.

“These efforts are grounded in core principles we share as an intellectual community: the preservation of academic freedom and the independent operation of our University,” Bienen and Barris wrote. “These values are essential to our ability to pursue truth and address the world’s most complex challenges.” 

Email: [email protected] 

X: @_melodyxu

Related Stories:

As federal funding freeze persists, Northwestern’s researchers navigate uncertain futures

Q&A: University President Michael Schill discusses federal funding freeze, antisemitism on campus, student visa uncertainty

February’s 10% spending reduction foreshadowed life under a federal funding freeze, faculty say  

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Campus
Two women stand with a first day of class purple sign outside of Deering Library in the sun.
Expectations vs. reality: Class of 2029 early decision admits reflect on first weeks at Northwestern
Illustration of three individuals on steps. A woman is helped up the stairs by another, and a man walks up the stairs from below.
Q&A: Study by Pritzker Prof. Chika Okafor finds minorities still receive fewer opportunities in ‘color-blind’ settings
NU Water created the new Student Leadership Council to meet and discuss future events and plans for the center.
NU Water makes waves fostering interdisciplinary collaboration in water research, introduces community-building events
The lawsuit was originally filed in October 2024.
Financial aid lawsuit against Northwestern and 39 universities dismissed
A ‘Northwestern’ sign on a board with a building in the background.
As federal funding freeze persists, Northwestern’s researchers navigate uncertain futures
ASG Senate election results were announced Monday.
Associated Senate Government names 18 school senators for 2025-2026 year