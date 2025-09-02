Oasis delivers a supersonic performance well worth the 17-year wait

When I stepped off the bus at Soldier Field, my spirits were low. After the 20-minute bus ride turned into a 90-minute ride, I thought it would truly take a miracle to make my night better. Thankfully, Oasis was the perfect remedy.

Led by brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher, the British band performed to a sold-out crowd Thursday night at Soldier Field, a date coinciding with the 16th anniversary of the band’s explosive split. Having not performed in the United States since 2008, fans were abuzz with excitement before the show even began. The moment Oasis took the stage, the atmosphere only became more electric.

The two-hour setlist featured all of the band’s biggest hits, from their renowned “Wonderwall” to their debut single “Supersonic.” While Liam Gallagher is the band’s main vocalist, Noel Gallagher led the charge on some songs as well, such as “Half The World Away” and “Don’t Look Back in Anger.” There wasn’t a song on the setlist that was not lauded with emphatic applause and cheers.

What stood out the most was the set closer, “Champagne Supernova,” which was accompanied by an array of fireworks. Demonstrations aside, the cherry on top of the band’s great setlist was the equally great visuals.

Although Liam Gallagher is historically notorious for his playful antics with his tambourine and maracas, the visuals adorning the screens amplified the show even more. Before Oasis took to the stage, screens lit up with public commentary on the brothers’ rift after the band split — shortly followed by breaking news headlines from last August about the announcement of a reunion tour. It was great to see the brothers make light of the negative coverage and show everyone that they and their bandmates are back and stronger than ever.

Other visuals focused on nostalgia — featuring many of the band’s common symbols and classic ’90s backdrops that referenced the brothers’ childhood and family in Manchester.

While Oasis itself was incredible, what truly made the experience was the crowd’s energy. Before the concert, I considered myself to be well-versed in Oasis knowledge. Shortly after my arrival, I realized my knowledge of the band paled in comparison to those surrounding me.

Much of the crowd was decked out in their best Oasis merchandise, donning the tracksuit jackets and Adidas Sambas the band is known for. For the two hours the band was on stage, there was a euphoric feeling throughout the audience. Each song was belted out wholeheartedly by audience members, and in watching those around me, I could tell how much the show meant to them.

For some, it was a bonding experience, allowing parents to introduce their children to their favorite band. For others, it was nostalgia, transporting them back to youthful memories. For all, it was an unforgettable experience.

