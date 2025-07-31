Chicago Made artists prepare to take on Lollapalooza

Michael Reed was born in a jail cell.

After being incarcerated for two felony charges, Reed earned a GED followed by a college degree. Now, at 34 years old, he is set to hit Lollapalooza’s stage on Thursday.

The four-day music festival is a landmark event for many Chicagoans, featuring more than 170 artists across eight stages. Reed, who goes by stage name Mike Lawry Baby, is one of six artists performing under the Chicago Made section of Lollapalooza this year.

Chicago Made is presented by Chicago’s Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events. Through Next Showcase USA, the city hosts a competition where local artists compete to win the grand prize of performing at Lollapalooza. This year’s six Chicago Made artists are BJ The Chicago Kid, Clairice, DJ Ca$h Era, Feather, Mike Lawry Baby and The Era Footwork Collective.

Reed described his music as “a roadmap to finding your purpose.” His approach to a music career is different from some of his Chicago counterparts.

“I don’t use music as a tool to make a living, so I want to inspire to make a living,” Reed said. “I am inspired to make a difference.”

After coming in third at the Chicago Made Showcase, not only will he perform at Lollapalooza, but he also will be featured on a song with J. Ivy, an award-winning poet, recording artist and songwriter.

Reed said he is eager to perform at a venue so large and even more excited that Lollapalooza is located in his hometown of Chicago.

“Chicago is basically the baby of America,” Reed said. “There are so many different cultures that make this city beautiful. It means the world to me to just represent Chicago in the best way I possibly can.”

CaSera Heining, who goes by the stage name DJ Ca$h Era, also found her path to Lollapalooza through the Chicago Made program. She has been in the music industry for 11 years, and said she is grateful for the receptiveness she has seen with her career as a Black, queer female DJ.

“The city is being represented because I’m there,” Heining said. “My name is being mentioned in rooms I’ve never stepped in. To know my name is on that lineup means a lot.”

Heining said fans can expect a lively set from her. She creates all her mixes on the spot and does not pick out any songs or mashups beforehand. Heining said she wants her audience at Lollapalooza to feel that anything is possible in Chicago.

In addition to Reed and Heining, this year’s Chicago Made lineup features four other emerging artists.

R&B singer Clairice will bring tracks from her new EP, “Patient On Me,” to the stage. BJ the Chicago Kid, known for collaborations with Kendrick Lamar, Kanye West and Chance the Rapper, will also perform in the festival.

Jesenia Howell, who goes by the stage name Feather, is another R&B artist inspired by her Chicago roots. The Era Footwork Collective, a nonprofit dance crew, uses music and movement to spotlight Chicago’s social justice issues through its mission: “Footwork Saves Lives.”

Kimberly Kapela is a rock editor for Luna Collective magazine who reviewed Lollapalooza last year. She will attend the event again this August and said she is excited to see indie Chicago stars get a chance to reach a broader audience.

“A successful performance to me is one that moves and captivates the crowd with energy,” Kapela said.

