The Daily Northwestern
The Daily Northwestern
The Daily’s 2024 Lollapalooza Preview

Lollapalooza+announced+on+Wednesday+that+Alternative+singer+Dominic+Fike%2C+who+headlined+Dillo+Day+2022%2C+will+no+longer+perform+at+the+festival+due+to+health+reasons.
Daily file photo by Seeger Gray
Lollapalooza announced on Wednesday that Alternative singer Dominic Fike, who headlined Dillo Day 2022, will no longer perform at the festival due to health reasons.
Shannon Tyler, Summer Editor in Chief
August 1, 2024

It is that time of year in Chicago again where Grant Park is transformed into one of the nation’s largest music festivals. This weekend, more than 170 artists will take the stage in the city’s center. 

This year’s lineup brings indie rock and folk with artists like Hozier, Lizzie McAlpine and The National Parks, it brings rap and hip hop with Megan Thee Stallion, Future and Metro Boomin, and everything in between. 

The lineup is also marked by two notable absences after Tyler The Creator pulled out of his headlining slot in June and the festival announced Wednesday that Dominic Fike would no longer perform on the festival’s last day due to health reasons.

If you’re looking to catch some of the top artists at the festival this year, read on to learn more about some of Lollapalooza 2024’s most anticipated acts. 

Thursday, August 1

Midwestern princess Chappell Roan, who has soared into popularity this year, will assuredly give Chicago a performance worth remembering. She has gained attention on social media for her extravagant costumes and makeup and incredible performances, including at the Governors Ball Music Festival in New York City where she dressed up at the Statue of Liberty and a yellow taxi cab. Roan’s pop hits including “Pink Pony Club” and “Good Luck, Babe!” delve into the experiences of being a queer woman in an upbeat and whimsical fashion. She will perform at 5 p.m. at the T-Mobile stage. 

Kesha will be playing the IHG Hotels and Resorts stage at 6 p.m. Her music has evolved quite a bit since her early 2010s era. Since her 2017 release of “Rainbow,” Kesha has written about the abuse and mistreatment she endured during those early years when she rocked stages as a pop star. 

Lizzie McAlpine will take the Bud Light Stage at 6:45 p.m. McAlpine is a folk-indie artist who graduated from Berklee College of Music and is known for her devastating hit “Ceilings.”

Megan Thee Stallion will close out the T-Mobile stage at 9 p.m. Who wouldn’t want to sing and dance along with Megan to songs like “Body,” “Savage” and more? Megan Thee Stallion is a 3 time Grammy award winner who will bring “Hot Girl Summer” back to Chicago. 

If you are looking for a more rich folk and blues vibe to end your night, Hozier is the headlining performance for you. The Irish-born singer-songwriter who has been on the scene for quite some time starting with his hit “Take Me to Church” in 2013 is closing out the Bud Light stage at 8:30 p.m. His beautiful lyricism and melodic rhythms will make for an emotional show. 

Friday, August 2,

Friday’s lineup spans both genre and geography, with performances by  German DJ Zedd, Swedish EDM act Galantis and Australian singer-songwriter Ruel.

Renee Rapp, who starred as Regina George in the musical film adaptation of “Mean Girls” and has released two deluxe albums, will play the T-Mobile stage at 6:45 p.m. Icelandic artist Laufey will take the Bud Light stage, also at 6:45 p.m., accompanied by the Chicago Philharmonic.

Closing out the T-Mobile stage is SZA, the indie R&B pop queen and four-time Grammy winner. Her album “SOS” soared into popularity with its rich vocals and lyricism about heartbreak and revenge. 

Also headlining Friday’s lineup is South Korean boy band Stray Kids. The eight member K-pop group formed in 2017 on a reality television show and has since amassed a significant global following.

Other hot artists who will take the stage on Friday include pop/R&B star Victoria Monét, rapper Sexyy Red and Canadian DJ duo Loud Luxury.

Saturday, August 3

If you didn’t get enough of him at Dillo Day in 2023, you can see singer-songwriter Briston Maroney take the IHG Hotels and Resorts stage at 4 p.m. The indie-rock artist’s single, “Freakin’ Out on the Interstate,” catapulted him into fame in 2018, and several tracks from his debut album “Indiana” gained significant traction on TikTok.

Midwestern indie pop band Hippo Campus will take the same stage at 7:45 p.m. Their synths, dramatic drumming and interesting lyrics give audiences a captivating show. With 2017 hit “Way it Goes,” Hippo Campus has been continuously making music their fans adore. 

Alternative metal band Deftones and Canadian pop singer Tate McRae, who has been in the public eye since appearing on “ So You Think You Can Dance” at just 13 years old and now boasts a loyal fanbase, will also perform Friday.

Future and Metro Boomin will close out the Bud Light stage at 8:45 p.m. Future, who started his career as a member of the Georgia-based collective Dungeon Family, now has nine studio albums and over 100 singles; He’ll perform alongside Metro Boomin, one of the biggest hip hop producers in the world, who has worked with the likes of Young Thug, the Weeknd and Travis Scott.

Sunday, August 4

West Coast hip hop artist Vince Staples and cross-genre singer-songwriter Teddy Swims will perform at 4:45 p.m., with Staples on the Bud Light stage and Swims on the T-Mobile stage.

Also, expect pop star Conan Gray to draw a sizable crowd on the Bud Light stage at 6:45 p.m. You might know the 25-year-old singer-songwriter from his 2020 heartbreak hit “Heather,” but Gray’s setlist will likely feature several songs from his third studio album, “Found Heaven,” which came out in April.

Alternative/indie band Two Door Cinema Club will perform at 7:45 p.m. on the IHG Hotels and Resorts stage, followed immediately by Canadian EDM duo Zeds Dead at 8:45 p.m. on the Perry’s stage.

Headliners Melanie Martinez and Blink-182 will close out the festival. Martinez, who appeared on the third season of “The Voice” and has since become known for her doll-like aesthetic and signature bangs, will perform on the Bud Light stage at 8:30 p.m. Rock band Blink-182, featuring Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker will take the T-Mobile stage at 8:45 p.m.

Email: [email protected]

X: @shannonmtyler

The Daily Northwestern

The Daily Northwestern
The Daily Northwestern
