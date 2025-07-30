The Daily’s 2025 Lollapalooza Preview

On Thursday, Grant Park will transform into a renowned music festival of more than 170 live performances across eight stages. Lollapalooza returns to Chicago for its annual four-day stint over the weekend as crowds flood into the park to hear some of the biggest names in music.

The Daily has compiled a list of performances you might want to catch this year, along with some highly anticipated acts.

Thursday, July 31

Headliner Tyler, the Creator is sure to take the T-Mobile stage for a whirl Thursday evening. If you missed his sold-out United Center stop on the CHROMAKOPIA tour last month, stop by his performance to see hits like “Sticky.” The musician’s performance begins at 9:00 p.m. and is the only one of the day featuring American Sign Language interpretation.

Tyler, the Creator performs an hour after singer-songwriter Gracie Abrams’ set. Abrams returns to Lollapalooza for the first time in three years and will likely perform tracks from her third album, “The Secret of Us.” Expect to dramatically belt “I Love You, I’m Sorry,” and dance to “Close to You” in short succession.

Tyler, the Creator’s co-headliner, country star Luke Combs, takes the stage half an hour earlier than his counterpart on the Bud Light stage. Indie band Cage the Elephant precedes the guitarist, perhaps singing “Cigarette Daydreams” to the smoke-free park.

Friday, August 1

The T-Mobile headliner on Friday evening is pop-rock sensation Olivia Rodrigo, who took over the Chicago Transit Authority’s trains with “GUTS”-themed cars in preparation for the festival. Rodrigo is fresh off a string of music festivals, most recently at Lollapalooza Paris. Though her set starts at 8:40 p.m., expect a crowd to form early. For those looking for a prime viewing spot, Djo is “back in Chicago” before her at 6:40 p.m.

Mosh with ISOxo and Knock2 when they take the Perry’s stage at 7:00 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., respectively. The EDM artists will bring high energy and big stage presence. Recent Dillo Day 2025 alum Ravyn Lenae will perform on the Lakeshore stage at 3:40 p.m., followed by multi-genre singer-songwriter Amaarae, another Dillo alum, and alt-rock band Wallows.

If you couldn’t grab a ticket to A&O Ball in Spring Quarter to see opener Del Water Gap, make sure to catch him singing an “Ode to a Conversation Stuck in Your Throat” on Friday afternoon at the Tito’s Handmade Vodka stage.

Saturday, August 2

Fresh off becoming just the third woman in history to win the Grammy Award for Best Rap Album, Doechii will bring her quick rap and original style to T-Mobile stage at 6:55 p.m. Equipped with her 2024 album “Alligator Bites Never Heal,” featuring songs like “DENIAL IS A RIVER,” “BEVERLY HILLS” and “NISSAN ALTIMA,” the self-proclaimed “swamp princess” is sure to put on a memorable performance.

Also headlining the T-Mobile stage is Australian alternative dance group Rüfüs Du Sol at 8:45 p.m. Known for groovy hits “Innerbloom,” “You Were Right” and “On My Knees,” this trio will close a packed Saturday with their smooth, vibey sound.

Other notable artists include the talented musicians of the Chicago Youth Symphony Orchestra, which will perform at 7:30 p.m at the Tito’s Handmade Vodka stage; TWICE in the evening at Bud Light stage; and MARINA at the T-Mobile stage — if you’re feeling like a “Primadonna” girl.

Sunday, August 3

She’ll leave quite an impression — five feet to be exact. Sabrina Carpenter will close out Lollapalooza’s T-Mobile stage at 9 p.m. Sunday with a chart-topper, sparkly outfit and “Juno” pose-filled performance. If you’re a “Manchild,” just stay home — this show isn’t for you.

Also headlining at 8:45 p.m. at Bud Light stage is Grammy-nominated rapper A$AP Rocky, who is coming off a string of European festivals. Be sure to catch the musician performing hits “Sundress” and “L$D.”

Singer-songwriter and producer Finneas and girl group KATSEYE will also draw big crowds on Lollapalooza’s last day. Join the flock as they groove to “Mona Lisa, Mona Lisa” by the former and bop to “Touch” by the latter.

Dillo Day alums Dominic Fike and nimino also take the stage on Sunday. Fike performs before Carpenter at 7 p.m. on the T-Mobile stage, while nimino performs an early afternoon set on the Perry’s stage at 1:45 p.m.

Festival gates open at 11 a.m. each day, with the last performance ending at 10 p.m. each night. Entrances are located on Michigan and Ida B. Wells, and by Monroe and Columbus.

