Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Men’s Tennis: Northwestern clobbers Northern Kentucky and Marquette

Daily file photo Carlotta Angiolillo
Coach Arvid Swan broke up his No. 1 and No. 2 doubles pairing between NU’s matches against Northern Kentucky and Marquette.
Eli Kronenberg, Assistant Sports Editor
March 3, 2025

In its final two matches before Big Ten play begins, Northwestern made mincemeat of Northern Kentucky and Marquette at Combe Tennis Center Saturday.

With their opponents entering the weekend with a combined 1-17 combined record on the season, the Wildcats (7-7, 0-0 Big Ten) seemed poised for straightforward success. Coach Arvid Swan’s side got the job done, dispatching Northern Kentucky 6-1 and Marquette 7-0.

The wins brought NU’s record up to .500 for the first time since the end of January, when the team was 2-2.

“It’s definitely good to have two wins going into the Big Ten Season,” graduate student Saiprakash Goli said. “Now we’re 7-7, so it’s a good confidence booster.”

In its first matchup of the day, NU took the doubles point against Northern Kentucky with senior Felix Nordby and sophomore Greyson Casey winning 6-2 at No. 1, and Goli and junior Chad Miller winning 6-4 at No. 2.

When Swan released his singles lineup, regular No. 4 freshman Carter Pate was notably absent for the third consecutive match after suffering an injury prior to last Sunday’s match against Notre Dame. Pate was sporting a boot on his left foot as he watched from the sidelines, and Swan confirmed he expected Pate to miss significant time.

“We don’t know how long, but he’s gonna be out for a bit,” Swan said.

Sophomore Jackson Caldwell made his second straight appearance in the singles lineup, slotting in at No. 5, while freshman Vincent Yang played at No. 6 with senior Max Bengtsson resting.

The ’Cats dominated the singles proceedings with the inexperienced bottom of the lineup playing its part — Nordby won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 3, Yang triumphed 6-0, 6-3 and Caldwell clinched for NU with a 6-0, 6-2 victory.

Caldwell, who appeared in only three singles matches during his freshman season while dealing with injuries and struggled with a separate wrist injury this fall, captured his second career dual season singles win.

“It’s been really good to be back playing, winning and being on court with my brothers,” Caldwell said. “I’m back to where I need to be, and obviously there’s more to come.”

In the remaining matches, Miller at No. 4 and Goli at No. 1 each won 6-2, 6-2, while Casey suffered the team’s only defeat, losing 7-5, 6-3 at No. 2.

Facing Marquette in the afternoon, Swan made a major change to the doubles lineup, breaking up his No. 1 and No. 2 pairings. Goli and Casey teamed up at the top spot, while Nordby and Miller played a step below. Nordby and Miller won 6-1, while Goli and Casey led 4-2 when their match was left unfinished, with Bengtsson and Yang capturing a 6-2 victory at No. 3.

“I think Greyson has different capabilities in doubles — obviously he has a bigger serve and he’s taller, which helps as well,” Goli said. “But at the same time, I do know how Chad plays and there’s a lot of chemistry there.”

The ’Cats thrashed the Golden Eagles in singles, dropping just six games across six first sets. 

Miller took his opponent to the cleaners, winning 6-0, 6-0 at No. 5. Caldwell won 6-0, 6-4 at No. 6, before Nordby clinched with a 6-2, 6-2 victory at No. 2. Bengtsson at No. 4, Casey at No. 3 and Goli at No. 1 all also won in straight sets to seal a 7-0 sweep.

“I thought we played better in the second match,” Swan said. “That was kind of a goal after the first match, to have a better performance. So I was pleased with the progress between match one and two.”

With three consecutive wins under its belt, NU will commence conference play next weekend at home against Wisconsin and Nebraska. Swan said the team is feeling confident with its Big Ten schedule looming.

“The team has improved a lot from the first match of the year to right now,” Swan said. “But we need to take a next step and beat some of these higher ranked teams. That starts Friday with Wisconsin.”

Email: [email protected] 

X: @EliKronenberg

 

Related Stories:

Men’s Tennis: Deja vu for Northwestern as comeback thwarted in defeat to No. 50 Notre Dame

Men’s Tennis: Dramatic comeback falls short as Northwestern loses to Memphis

Kronenberg and Spungin: Taking stock of Northwestern men’s and women’s tennis as Big Ten play approaches

 

Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Latest Stories
Person dances in the dim lighting in front of a robot.
SLIPPAGE lab explores expression through dance, aesthetic abstraction
Gennifer Geer, Shawn Iles and John Kennedy vie for the 3rd Ward’s open City Council seat following veteran Ald. Melissa Wynne’s decision to retire after 28 years.
3rd Ward candidates, mayoral hopefuls discuss plans for city’s future at forum
Girl screams into a microphone.
Static Transmission takes top honors as Songwriters Association at Northwestern hosts third Battle of the Bands
Senior forward Caileigh Walsh high fives a team member before a game earlier this season.
Women’s Basketball: Northwestern drops season finale to Nebraska as Daley and Walsh bow out
Four City Council candidates gathered outside the Lorraine H. Morton Civic Center on Friday.
City Council candidates push for Civic Center partial rehab estimates
Life Time debuted an Evanston fitness club Saturday morning.
Life Time opens new luxury fitness club in Evanston
More in Men's Tennis
Sophomore Greyson Casey saved three match points from 5-1 down in the third set to force a tiebreak, but fell short.
Men’s Tennis: Deja vu for Northwestern as comeback thwarted in defeat to No. 50 Notre Dame
Graduate student Saiprakash Goli served for the match in the third set, but came up against a peaking Conor Gannon late on.
Men’s Tennis: Dramatic comeback falls short as Northwestern loses to Memphis
Northwestern women’s tennis huddles up before its Round of 16 match at the ITA National Team Indoor Championships against Georgia.
Kronenberg and Spungin: Taking stock of Northwestern men’s and women’s tennis as Big Ten play approaches
Senior Felix Nordby in a match last season. Nordby registered two singles wins, including the clinching victory against IU Indianapolis, and a doubles win Saturday.
Men’s Tennis: Northwestern returns to winning ways with 7-0 sweeps over Illinois State, IU Indianapolis
Senior Felix Nordby celebrates winning a point in a match against Louisville last year.
Men’s Tennis: NU drops two road matches to Vanderbilt and Clemson
Coach Arvid Swan fist bumps sophomore Greyson Casey during a match last season.
Men’s Tennis: Northwestern drops weekend matches against No. 24 Harvard, No. 7 Duke
More in Sports
Senior guard Melannie Daley prepares to pass in a game earlier this season.
Rapid Recap: Nebraska 98, Northwestern 77
Freshman guard K.J. Windham puts Iowa guard Brock Harding off balance in Northwestern’s 68-57 win over Iowa. Windham led all scorers with 20 points.
Men’s Basketball: Windham displays boundless potential in 20-point performance against Iowa
Graduate student center Keenan Fitzmorris slams home a dunk in Northwestern’s 68-57 win over Iowa Friday.
Men’s Basketball: Northwestern stifles Iowa’s high-octane offense in 68-57 win
Freshman guard K.J. Windham prepares to shoot a 3-pointer in Northwestern's Friday win over Iowa.
Rapid Recap: Northwestern 68, Iowa 57
Northwestern huddles during a game earlier this season
Women’s Basketball: Northwestern issued two forfeits for declining to travel to Los Angeles amid wildfires
Graduate student goalkeeper Delaney Sweitzer corrals a save in her stick. Sweitzer made her return to Syracuse Tuesday after spending the past two seasons with the Orange.
Lacrosse: No. 3 Northwestern fends off comeback attempt, beats No. 6 Syracuse 12-8 in Sweitzer’s return to JMA Wireless Dome