Rapid Recap: Nebraska 98, Northwestern 77

Down by 17 points at halftime, Northwestern’s veterans returned to the court with more than just Senior Night pride at stake Sunday.

After the Big Ten’s Wednesday announcement that their games against USC and UCLA would be counted as forfeits due to the team’s decision not to travel to Los Angeles amid wildfires, the Wildcats (9-20, 2-16 Big Ten) found themselves in a must-win situation against Nebraska. To keep their season alive, they needed a victory, coupled with a Purdue loss and a Rutgers win.

But after a dominant Cornhusker (19-10, 10-8 Big Ten) first quarter, it became clear that coach Joe McKeown’s group was in for an all-too-familiar blowout loss as it ultimately fell 98-77.

With all five of NU’s graduating players taking the court for one last ride together, senior forward Mercy Ademusayo — making her eighth appearance of the season after battling early-season injuries — won the tip, but the hosts couldn’t convert on their opening possession.

Upon falling into a quick 8-2 hole, the ’Cats fired right back, tying the game up with 5:10 remaining in the first quarter and keeping the contest within a single possession for the ensuing 90 seconds.

Then, the Cornhusker’s long-range shooting heated up.

Over the final five minutes of the first quarter, the visitors launched an 18-5 scoring run from which the ’Cats never recovered.

By halftime, Nebraska led by 17 and from there, the score discrepancy only grew. NU never threatened a comeback.

Here are three takeaways from NU’s loss to Nebraska:

1. An uncontainable Cornhusker first half

After just 10 minutes of play, Nebraska was on pace to score 124 points.

The Cornhuskers shot 61% from the field and drained seven threes in the first half, a dominant performance compared to NU’s 14-of-34 team shooting clip before the break.

But, the ’Cats 17-point halftime deficit had more to do with their inability to contain their opponents than their own shooting woes.

As Nebraska continued to find open looks from beyond the arc, NU only attempted three threes in the first half, making two. Nebraska center Alexis Markowski dominated with 16 first-quarter points, just shy of her typical game average. Markowski wound up with 30 points on the day.

2. Daley and Walsh’s last hurrah

In their four seasons donning purple and white, senior guard Melannie Daley and senior forward Caileigh Walsh ushered in a new era for the team — one no longer centered around former guard Veronica Burton, who led the ’Cats to its last NCAA tournament berth in 2021.

As Walsh and Daley’s roles became more critical in the post-Burton era, they led the team through seasons marked by limited success in the win column. However, their individual growth and commitment to the team never wavered.

Though NU fell victim to an ugly 21-point loss, the duo led the team in scoring, combining for almost half of the team’s overall production. Walsh recorded a season-high 22 points in her final game as Daley chipped in with 15 points and six assists.

3. The big picture

With the loss, the ’Cats 2024-25 campaign comes to an end as Sunday’s contest was a must-win to secure a Big Ten Tournament bid.

Over its last three seasons, NU has won just eight games against conference opponents, compared to 45 losses. Of those drubbings, 34 have been by double-digits as NU has struggled to compete in an increasingly dominant conference field.

As McKeown’s squad prepares for next season, it could look towards the progression of freshman guards Xamiya Walton and Kat Righeimer, alongside returners like junior forward Grace Sullivan and sophomore guard Casey Harter, who will likely take on even greater responsibilities without Walsh and Daley.

